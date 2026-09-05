Jake Wardle is the notable omission from the Wigan Warriors side for tonight’s League Leaders’ Shield showdown with Leeds Rhinos.

The England centre has been left out of the team, with youngster Austin Daniel selected on the wing in a shake up that has seen Zack Eckersley moved to centre.

Love Rugby League understands Wardle suffered a calf injury in training earlier this week, which meant he was deemed unavailable for selection. Speaking on Sky Sports, head coach Matt Peet confirmed that Wardle could be out for as long as five weeks, making him a doubt for the Super League Grand Final.

It’s a blow for the Warriors ahead of their clash with Brad Arthur’s side, with both teams currently level on points with two rounds remaining. Leeds’ superior points difference means they will almost certainly finish top if they win here.

In better news for Wigan, they have been able to recall Junior Nsemba, who returns after two months out on the bench, with Kian McDermott and Oli Partington selected as the starting back-rowers. Sam Walters, Patrick Mago and Taylor Kerr make up the bench.

For Leeds, neither James McDonnell or Maika Sivo have been cleared to play, losing their races against time to be fit from their respective injuries. As a result, Arthur makes just one change, with Zak Lloyd, fresh off signing a new contract with the club, replacing Danny Levi after he suffered a setback following his return from a bad concussion last month.

Harry Newman has been selected on the wing, with Jack Bird and Ash Handley at centre.

Leeds Rhinos: Lachie Miller, Ryan Hall, Jack Bird, Ash Handley, Harry Newman, Brodie Croft, Jake Connor, Mikolaj Oledzki, Jarrod O’Connor, Cooper Jenkins, Chris Hankinson, Kallum Watkins, Chris Hankinson, Presley Cassell. Subs: Cameron Smith, Tom Holroyd, Zak Lloyd, Matt Lodge.

Wigan Warriors: Jai Field, Austin Daniel, Adam Keighran, Zack Eckersley, Liam Marshall, Bevan French, Harry Smith, Ethan Havard, Brad O’Neill, Luke Thompson, Kian McDermott, Oli Partington, Kaide Ellis. Subs: Junior Nsemba, Sam Walters, Patrick Mago, Taylor Kerr.