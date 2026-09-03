Junior Nsemba will make his return from injury for Wigan in their crunch clash against Leeds Rhinos this weekend in a huge boost, Warriors head coach Matt Peet has confirmed.

Back-rower Nsemba has been out of action since suffering a hamstring injury at the start of July as Wigan beat rivals St Helens at the Hill Dickinson Stadium during Magic Weekend.

His recovery has not been straightforward, with a setback midway through seeing him sidelined for longer than first anticipated.

But ahead of Saturday night’s mammoth clash against Leeds at Headingley, which looks set to decide where the Super League Leaders’ Shield ends up, Nsemba’s return has been confirmed.

Wigan coach confirms Junior Nsemba return for crunch Leeds clash

The Warriors and the Rhinos sit second and first on the Super League ladder respectively ahead of their meeting in the penultimate round of the regular season, locked together on 40 competition points.

Thursday afternoon saw the pair name their initial 21-man squads for this weekend’s game, with Nsemba included by the Cherry and Whites.

Soon after those squads were released, boss Peet undertook pre-match media duties.

He detailed: “Junior looks good.

“He’ll feature on Saturday, it’s good to see him back.

“He might take a few weeks to get going again, but it’s always good to welcome one of your starters back at this time of the year.

“I know he’s raring to go.”

Liam Farrell latest provided

Elsewhere, the wait for Warriors captain Liam Farrell’s return goes on with the veteran having been sidelined since late June with a shoulder injury.

Soon though, Wigan will have a better idea of when their skipper will be back in contention – once an important appointment with a specialist has taken place.

Next weekend will see Peet’s side wrap up their regular season on home soil against Catalans Dragons.

On Farrell, the head coach explained: “It’s not a day-to-day thing, we’ve just not had that appointment yet, I think it might even be today (Thursday).

“Maybe on the back of the game at the weekend (against Leeds), we’ll know his chances for Catalans.”