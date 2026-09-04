London Broncos co-owner Darren Lockyer has hinted the runaway Championship leaders would not be willing to come into Super League on reduced or no central funding if they were given the opportunity.

London have completed two-thirds of a Championship trophy treble after winning the 1895 Cup on Bank Holiday Monday. They remain clear favourites to on and make it a clean sweep in the play-offs over the coming weeks.

But it will not be until mid-October until London find out whether they are a Super League club in 2027 or not through the IMG gradings. However, there is also an added layer of complexity in terms of the NRL’s possible investment into Super League, with the belief that if the NRL take control, London will be inserted into Super League.

But Lockyer, speaking exclusively to Love Rugby League, has insisted they would want parity in funding.

London would ‘probably not’ accept reduced funding

The Kangaroos and Brisbane Broncos great admitted that working on less than the other clubs is not a situation they would feel comfortable with, irrespective of whether Super League is 14 or 15 teams.

When asked if London would be prepared to follow the likes of York and Toulouse in accepting less or even no central funding, Lockyer said: “Probably not.

“I think between the RFL and the NRL there’s enough commitment or enough intent to create a competition where everyone is comfortable with everyone getting funded the same and as they need.

“When we came into the club and we decided to go as hard as we could, we prepared to be a Super League team so the capital costs to do that and be in the Championship are huge. Even if we’re getting into Super League, we’re going to be paying Super League wages. And that comes at a real cost.”

Lockyer on London Broncos plans

Lockyer has insisted he still believes London in Super League represents a step forward for the sport in terms of growing the game. However he continued that there has to be greater focus on how to drive revenues across the board.

He said: “It’s a step in growing the game, that’s for sure, having London in the top tier. I do think the priority is to get all of these clubs profitable because once they get profitable, you’ve then got 14 or 15 foot-soldiers all doing their bit.

“The priority has to be getting them profitable. The only way you do that is through the professional game having enough money in to distribute to enough clubs to grow their businesses and reinvest – that’s what the NRL has done here. We’re talking about a Sky deal at circa £21.5million per year, but the NRL’s deal is around 375million pound per year.

“However, it wasn’t always like that – and it’s not just the NRL’s money we’re talking about here, it’s the expertise they would bring.

“We’re doing everything we can on the field and off it but that doesn’t guarantee a place into Super League this year. The NRL partnership is really key to what happens next, both for us and for the game.”