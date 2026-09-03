Castleford assistant coach Luke Robinson compared the Tigers to a golfer with the ‘yips’ after their latest defeat – before promising ‘change’ is coming in 2027.

The Tigers were woeful in defeat to Bradford Bulls on Thursday night at Odsal Stadium. They produced one of the worst 40-minute displays from any side this season in the first half, trailing 28-6 before providing at least somewhat of a fightback in the second half, ultimately losing 32-22.

Robinson is only new to the group having joined last month but fronted up post-match after the loss, before providing a unique sporting comparison for his team.

Castleford coach says team have ‘yips’

Robinson slammed the Tigers’ lack of resilience when falling behind early, before drawing comparisons to a golfer unable to perform properly in trying to describe how they come alive when games are lost.

He said: “I’ve only been here a little bit of time so I’m coming to grips with the playing group and I haven’t been through what they’ve been through.

“But from a fresh pair of eyes were’a side lacking confidence if we don’t start well, everything seems to fall apart and we don’t have the resilience to stay in it. The first couple of sets we did well and then all of a sudden we went penalty, six again, try.

“We’re waiting until we’re behind before we have a dig. It’s like we’re scared and it’s like a golfer who doesn’t seem to be able to hit the ball and that’s a bit like us, that. We’ve got the yips; we have to wait until there’s no pressure on us before we start playing.

“There’s good players within that group and they’ve shown this year in beating Wigan, Leeds and St Helens so there’s a team in there. There’s definitely a team that can obviously cause the top sides problems. Whether it’s a pressure thing, I don’t know.”

Change coming at Castleford, insists Robinson

Robinson then insisted he believes there are big, positive changes coming at the Tigers in the off-season to both the playing group and the club as a whole.

He said: “There’s going to be a lot of change with the squad. There’s a lot of change in the coaching staff, I’m going to be one assistant there’s another coming in and a new head coach.

“There’s change coming and a lot of experience put within that playing group. I’ve said it numerous times but I feel like you can see the rainbow, there’s some good stuff happening off the field that Martin (Jepson) is trying to put in place. We need to finish with a spirited performance not only for ourselves, but for the fans and for the club.”

However, when asked if the Tigers would have no choice but to look at moving contracted players on given the nature of their recent displays, Robinson said: “It’s difficult from my perspective as I’m new, and I haven’t been part of it.. the recruitment side, there’s been a lot going on. If anyone wants my opinion on certain aspects I’ll give it: but that’s not my department.”