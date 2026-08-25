The Prime Minister, Andy Burnham, has led the tributes to Sir Billy Boston – admitting he is ‘heartbroken’ by the death of his friend and the Wigan Warriors great.

Boston passed away on Tuesday morning at the age of 92. News of his death prompted an outpouring of grief not just from within rugby league circles, but outside them too.

That underlined the enormous impact Boston had not just on the game he became a legend of, but in sport on the whole. And Burnham, a lifelong rugby league fan who knew Boston well, led those tributes on Tuesday.

Prime Minister leads Billy Boston tributes

Speaking on X, Burnham wrote: “Heartbroken to hear my friend Sir Billy Boston has died. Billy was one of the greatest rugby league players of all time but also one of the kindest and most down-to-earth people you could ever wish to meet.

“He always had time for people and gave so much to back to his adopted home, Wigan. I will miss him greatly and am thinking today of Billy’s family, still grieving the recent loss of his beloved wife Joan. A giant of a man in every way. Thank you, Billy, and rest in peace.”

There were further tributes from within Westminster, too. Lisa Nandy, the MP for Wigan who is a regular attendee of Warriors matches, also shared her sadness at the news.

“(I am) Absolutely devastated to learn that the legendary Sir Billy Boston has died aged 92. He was, in my view, the greatest rugby league player of all time and one of the nicest people I’ve ever had the privilege to know. Sending all my love to Sir Billy’s loved ones, and to the rugby league family as we mourn one of our brightest stars.”

Clubs pay tribute to Boston

There were also significant and emotional tributes from across the sport too and some of its biggest clubs – and Wigan’s biggest rivals.

Leeds Rhinos CEO Jamie Jones-Buchanan said: “On behalf of everyone at the Leeds Rhinos, we are deeply saddened by the passing of Sir Billy Boston.

“Sir Billy was not simply one of the greatest players rugby league has ever produced, he was a real pioneer. Wigan saw the player and gave his extraordinary talent the stage it deserved. In 1954, after only a handful of games, he became the first non-white player to be selected for a Lions tour, scoring 36 tries in 18 matches.

“He scored an astonishing 478 tries in 488 appearances for Wigan, becoming one of the greatest players in their history – and an inspiration to generations who followed. His legacy now literally stands at Wigan, Wembley and Cardiff, where three statues recognise the scale of his extraordinary contribution. Fittingly, he also became the first rugby league player ever to be knighted.

“Some people belong to one club but the truly great belong to the whole game. Sir Billy Boston was one of those people. Our deepest condolences go to his family, his friends and everyone at the Wigan Warriors and the wider rugby league family. From everyone here at the Leeds Rhinos, thank you Sir Billy.”

St Helens chairman Eamonn McManus described Boston as a ‘giant amongst giants’. “Sir Billy Boston was more than an all time great of the sport of rugby league. His name both symbolised and transcended it.

“He was one of the greats for both Wigan and Great Britain in the golden era of our sport in the 1950s and 60s. He was a giant amongst giants.

“He led and epitomised our sport’s and our communities’ pioneering example in breaking down racial barriers in this country and he should be remembered always for that.

“Although deeply saddened by his passing we should in equal measure celebrate his unparalleled contribution to our sport and to our society.”

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