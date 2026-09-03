Eight-time England international Ryan Atkins has joined Super League outfit Castleford as an assistant coach for the Tigers’ Girls Pathway Programme.

Former Super League stalwart Atkins – who will turn 41 next month – hung up his boots at the end of the 2021 season, which he spent with York Knights.

A two-time Challenge Cup winner, the legendary outside-back also lifted the Super League Leaders’ Shield on two occasions – with all four of those honours coming in a Warrington shirt.

He now returns to the game having been appointed in his new youth coaching role at The Jungle: and will be involved in inspiring the next generation of female rugby league players in Cas.

Former Super League stalwart Ryan Atkins joins Castleford Tigers in youth coaching role

The Tigers’ women’s side currently sit tenth in the National Women’s Championship, with that 12-team competition the second tier of the pyramid.

In Atkins, who was born and bred in West Yorkshire, Cas have appointed a man with over 400 professional career appearances on his CV – with 233 tries scored.

Six of those tries came in his eight appearances on the international stage for England, with the 40-year-old having starred in the 2010 edition of the Four Nations.

Atkins – who is Warrington’s all-time top Super League try-scorer – is a West Yorkshire native and began his career with Bradford, making his first-team debut and only appearance for the Bulls back in April 2005 against Featherstone Rovers.

After departing Odsal, he went on to represent Wire, Wakefield Trinity and York prior to hanging up his boots.

Karl Wilson and Steve Ramsey are the pair he will be working closely alongside in his new role at Cas.

Wilson, who is the Tigers’ Head of Girls Pathway, said: “His playing pedigree speaks for itself.

“With over 300 professional appearances and currently sitting 8th on the all-time Super League try-scoring list, Ryan brings a wealth of knowledge and experience from the professional game that will be invaluable to the development of our young players.”