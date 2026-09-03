Bradford Bulls kept their hopes alive of avoiding their first season back in Super League with the wooden spoon after a deserved and straightforward win over Castleford Tigers.

The Bulls’ first win in two months was a tale of two teams; with the hosts more than good value for their win at the last game at Odsal Stadium in 2027. In contrast, Castleford produced a display up there with the worst seen in Super League for some time.

Here’s what we learned on Thursday evening..

Watch for Ebon Scurr in 2027

After a difficult year, this was a decent way for Bradford to finish at home – where most of their better performances have come in 2026.

And one of their homegrown products really stood out. Ebon Scurr has been touted for big things for a couple of years now, but he did struggle to adapt to life in Super League. That is understandable given his role as an impact middle, and a first full year of being a full-time professional.

But Scurr was great here, doing a 30-minute stint at the start and giving some much-needed support to Ryan Sutton. He claimed a well-taken try in the second half after returning too.

There’s a reason clubs were high on Scurr when he was breaking through at Odsal. Expect him to look even better next year with a second pre-season as a full-time player in 2027.

Castleford’s biggest worry of them all..

..is that there is absolutely nothing for their supporters to get invested in. There is a worrying sense of apathy hanging over this great club – and once the anger and frustration subsides and turns into, well, nothing, you have a big problem as a club.

It becomes all too easy for supporters to disengage and walk away, as their emotions have been ground down. Castleford weren’t beaten on effort here – which may well be something – but they were beaten on quality from start to finish.

There is yet another major surgery required this winter in West Yorkshire. If they don’t start well in 2027, they will find some of their incredibly loyal fans have very little reason to stay engaged.

Next Thursday is a shoot-out not to miss

It now looks increasingly likely that barring a surprise York win in Perpignan this weekend, it’s going to be 13th versus 14th in a good old-fashioned ‘Spoon Bowl’ next Thursday at the LNER.

Hull’s points difference means they probably can’t finish bottom, while if York lose in Catalans, Castleford also can’t finish bottom – as one of the Knights or the Bulls will end the season on 14 points. Castleford, incredibly on this display, have 16.

Huddersfield could complicate it slightly but the reality is that the Bulls head across Yorkshire with their tails up and now hopeful they can get off the bottom. They had to win their final two games to stand a chance: fortunately, they didn’t have much of a fight up against them on Thursday night.