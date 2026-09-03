Castleford Tigers’ miserable season reached a new nadir on Thursday evening as they were well beaten by Super League’s bottom side, Bradford Bulls.

The Tigers were abject for almost the entirety of a miserable evening at Odsal Stadium, with the first half in particular up there with one of the worst showings they have produced for some time.

It all adds to the debate about who should stay in 2027, and who should go. As the weeks go on, there are fewer and fewer Castleford players in that first camp. Here’s the 17 that took to the field at Odsal on Thursday and what their futures should look like..

Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e: Fringe player

Has talent, of that there is no doubt – but isn’t ready to be a regular starter in Super League. Castleford’s recruitment direction and decisions underlines the fact they agree given they’ve gone for Tyrell Sloan. A perfectly fine back-up, but not a starter.

Mikaele Ravalawa: Cut

A disastrous signing. You do feel for him in many ways; was playing hurt at the start of the season and it hasn’t really got any better from there. Castleford simply have to cut him for salary and quota reasons – they can’t carry him into 2027.

Alex Mellor: Cut

Probably the most interesting case. Castleford’s captain needs a new start somewhere else – who knows, maybe at the ground where he was playing on Thursday night. It’s just not working out anymore. He’s a good player and you cannot fault his effort and attitude whatsoever, but sometimes player and club need a fresh start apart from one another. Mellor is the prime example of that.

Krystian Mapapalangi: Starter

One of only a handful of positive recruitment outcomes from 2026. But even saying that, his form has dipped as the year has gone on and that long-term contract was inked. Needs a positive start to next year.

Louis Senior: Cut

Another that Castleford can’t keep around, sadly, if they are a serious club about pushing for the top end of Super League.

Daejarn Asi: Leaving

Will likely rack up the impressive achievement of playing every game for two seasons next week in what will be his final game as a Castleford Tigers player.

Tom Weaver: Cut

The Tigers are obviously moving in a different direction without Weaver, who clearly has some ability but hasn’t gelled in Super League in 2026. He won’t be there next year.

Tyler Dupree: Starter

Will be the figurehead of Castleford’s pack in 2027. Has started okay given what he’s had around him in terms of team-mates.

Liam Hood: Starter

Castleford have been a better team when Hood has been on the field this season, though Thursday night was an obvious exception to the ruling. He’ll still be here, and he’ll still be important on and off the field.

George Lawler: Fringe player

He has been a regular figure for Castleford in recent years, has done an okay job this season in comparison to some others and is sticking around in 2027, but you suspect his role will have to be diminished as the Tigers try to improve a failing, paper-weight pack.

Jordan Lane: Fringe Player

Like Lawler, he has been a regular presence in 2026 but you do get the feeling Castleford need to keep improving and Lane’s role will be reduced under the new head coach next year.

Brock Greacen: Cut

It really hasn’t worked out how Castleford were expecting. Was heralded as a shrewd piece of business when he arrived but hasn’t delivered. Probably has to go.

Joe Stimson: Leaving

We already know the veteran forward isn’t getting his contract renewed.

Jack Brown: Starter

Given the pedigree and experience he has, he’ll be an important figure in the new-look Castleford Tigers pack in 2027.

Ben McManamara: Fringe player

He’s already heading for Castleford on a permanent basis next season and his utility value will be useful, but he’ll be nothing more than an understudy if all goes to plan.

Lazarus Vaalepu: Leaving

Will be going back to Leigh in all eventuality in 2027.

Sam Hall: Leaving

Has already agreed to join Toulouse.