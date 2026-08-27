Super League enters the final three rounds of the season with some intriguing games that will have huge ramifications for both the race for top spot, and the play-offs.

But who comes out on top? Here are our predictions..

Wigan Warriors v Hull KR

Round 25 starts with what we would imagine will be the most straightforward fixture of the weekend to predict. Wigan Warriors are flying right now, Hull KR aren’t – and Rovers are sending their reserves across the Pennines with bigger fixtures down the line in mind. It’s going to be one-sided: but it’s also going to be secondary to what will be a poignant evening in Wigan.

Prediction: Wigan by 38

St Helens v Leeds Rhinos

Friday’s big game will be much, much closer though! It’s a rapidly improving St Helens side hosting Leeds Rhinos, and we do think it’ll be a really great game.

But Leeds showed last week that they are stirring back towards top form when they dismantled York, and with the Saints losing the leadership of Jackson Hastings, the Rhinos should have just enough to get back on top.

Prediction: Leeds by 6

Castleford Tigers v Catalans Dragons

One of the most difficult games to predict this weekend, as is now traditional, is the one involving Castleford. The Tigers take on a Catalans side who are pretty awful at the minute.. and if Castleford turn up, there’s a fair chance they will win.

The only thing wrong with that? You never know which Castleford you are getting from one week to the next! We’ll go with the hosts in their final home game.. just.

Prediction: Castleford by 2

Huddersfield Giants v Leigh Leopards

The final game of Friday night is one that looks pretty easy to call on paper. But then again, Huddersfield have made huge strides under Jim Lenihan in recent weeks – and any game involving them is trickier to call than it was a month or so ago. But Leigh look like real contenders this year, and we’re backing them to head to West Yorkshire and get a win.

Prediction: Leigh by 16

Wakefield Trinity v York Knights

Onto Saturday, where there are three games again – the first involving a Wakefield side who really do need a shot in the arm after back-to-back defeats. Trinity are back on home soil, and they will be confident against a York side who have nothing to lose, but probably not quite enough quality to really threaten a top team right now.

Prediction: Wakefield by 10

Hull FC v Warrington Wolves

There’s a fascinating game at the MKM, as Hull FC look to put a dent in Warrington’s play-off hopes. The Wire will know by the time they kick off whether there’s a real chance of a top two finish – and with the pressure on, we think Sam Burgess’ side will make it two wins in Hull in as many weeks with another big win.

Prediction: Warrington by 10

Toulouse v Bradford Bulls

Finally, we finish with a game between two promoted teams that looks as though it will only go one way. Bradford are having to draft in part-time academy players just to comprise a 17 to get out in Toulouse, and with the temperatures soaring to boot.. it’ll be another tough afternoon for the Bulls in France.

Prediction: Toulouse by 16