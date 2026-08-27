How Hull FC could line up in 2027 with two key spots to be filled

Hull FC announced their fifth signing for 2027 on Wednesday after unveiling Jordan Swann as part of their plans for next season.

Swann, a centre, will join a recruitment drive headlined by Daly Cherry-Evans that also features Bailey Hodgson, Alrix Da Costa and Isaac Liu, with plenty more still to follow.

Further changes are expected to the squad before Steve McNamara’s arrival, both incoming and outgoing, but the basis of the squad is now beginning to take shape.

Here’s a look at how the Black and Whites could line up in 2027.

Fullback – Bailey Hodgson: It has been confirmed that McNamara’s plan is to line up with the Leigh Leopards player at fullback at the start of next season.

Wing – Harvey Barron: Has had another strong season despite Hull’s disappointing campaign.

Centre – Jordan Swann: Arriving from Wynumm Manly Seagulls for his first real chance at first-grade rugby.

Centre – TBC: Richie Myler has confirmed the Black and Whites want two centres, which would suggest this spot remains unallocated right now. They’d shown interest in Solomona Faataape before his move to St Helens.

Wing – Lewis Martin: Super League’s top try-scorer in 2025 hasn’t hit those heights this time but has improved in recent weeks.

Stand-off – Will Pryce: Has confirmed recently that Steve McNamara wants to deploy him in the halves.

Scrum-half: Daly Cherry-Evans: One of the best generals of his generation will lead the side next season.

Prop – Harvie Hill: Has been a regular started for the Black and Whites this year and that won’t change next.

Hooker – Alrix Da Costa: A player Steve McNamara knows well from his Catalans Dragons days.

Prop – Herman Ese’ese (?): There are huge doubts over his future but as it stands, he’s contracted to the club next year.

Back-row – Joe Batchelor: Has been one of their better players over the course of the season.

Back-row – Ethan O’Neill: Recently signed a permanent contract with the club after a loan spell with Leeds Rhinos.

Loose forward – Isaac Liu: Proven very durable during two years at Leigh, something Hull FC need.

Interchange – Denive Balmforth: Returning from a season-long loan at York Knights.

Interchange – Zak Hardaker: Looks set to be Hull’s Mr Fix It moving forward and will be very useful off the bench.

Interchange – Sam Lisone: The traditional impact prop most teams look for off the bench.

Interchange – Max Wood: Not a done deal yet but Hull are hoping to secure him on a season-long loan.

WATCH THE NEW LRL PODCAST!