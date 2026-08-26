Hull FC have announced the signing of Jordan Swann from Queensland Cup outfit Wynnum-Manly Seagulls for 2027, with the centre inking a two-year deal at the MKM Stadium.

Sydney-born Swann – who turned 24 in April – spent time on the books of both the Roosters and fellow NRL outfit Manly Sea Eagles.

He featured twice in pre-season for Manly last year, but is yet to register a competitive first-grade appearance.

Instead, he will arrive at the MKM Stadium on the back of a successful Q Cup campaign which has seen him score ten tries in 13 appearances so far this term.

‘I can’t even begin to put into words what this opportunity means to me. I can’t wait to get over there’

Super League outfit Hull will, of course, enter a new era come 2027 as Steve McNamara takes charge as their new head coach.

Swann’s addition follows the signings of Bailey Hodgson (Leigh Leopards), Daly Cherry-Evans (Sydney Roosters), Alrix Da Costa (Catalans Dragons) and Isaac Liu (Leigh).

The young outside-back said: “I can’t even begin to put into words what this opportunity means to me. I can’t wait to get over there.

“Steve (McNamara) reached out to my manager and things just went from there.

“I’ve wanted to come over to England and play rugby league in the UK for quite a while now, so when the opportunity came up, I just grabbed it with both hands.

“I’ve heard all about the fanbase over there and heard nothing but good things. I’ve seen a few videos too and it looks crazy. I just can’t wait to come over and make everyone proud.

“As all outside-backs will tell you, I like to work hard out of backfield, but when we get into good ball, I like to execute; quick hands, strong fends, and right foot step.”

‘Centre is a position we have identified for 2027 that we need to strengthen and add depth, and Jordan will form part of that’

Swann has scored 17 tries in 45 appearances at second-grade level Down Under to date between the New South Wales Cup and Q Cup.

Wynnum-Manly Seagulls are the first club he’s represented in the latter having joined them ahead of 2026, but prior, he’d featured in the NSW Cup for North Sydney Bears and Newtown Jets as well as the reserves of the Roosters and Manly.

2024 brought a Grand Final triumph with the Jets, though they went on to lose the State Championship that year to Queensland Cup champions Norths Devils, Swann’s former club.

Hull’s Chief Executive Richie Myler added: “Centre is a position we have identified for 2027 that we need to strengthen and add depth, and Jordan will form part of that.

“Through the conversations that we’ve had, he’s really excited for a new challenge in his career and he comes across as a really hungry individual, so we’re hopeful that he will be a great addition to our squad.

“Hs playing some of his best rugby right now this year for Wynnum-Manly in the Queensland Cup, so we’re all hoping that he can bring that confidence over to England with him.”

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