Huddersfield Giants are on the brink of securing a deal for Hull FC halfback Jake Arthur.

Love Rugby League understands the Giants are close to finalising terms on a deal to sign the Black and Whites player after he was given permission by the club to explore his options in the aftermath of their deal for NRL star Daly Cherry-Evans.

23-year-old Arthur is still under contract at the MKM Stadium next year, but with Will Pryce set to move into the halves, it was set to leave the Australian down the pecking order and with that, the Black and Whites have opted to let him move.

The club is now going through the final formalities of completing the terms of that release, which will pave the way for Arthur to join the Giants as part of Jim Lenihan’s squad planning at Huddersfield.

Halfback has been a key area of focus for the Giants in recent weeks, with both Adam Clune and Tui Lolohea off-contract and Olly Russell’s arrangement with the club also coming to an end.

But they have now pulled the trigger on Arthur and are understood to be close to securing a deal after making strong progress in the last 48 hours.

Who is Jake Arthur?

He arrived in Super League after 34 NRL appearances, include a memorable Grand Final showing in 2022. He debuted for Parramatta Eels under the watch of his dad, the current Leeds Rhinos head coach Brad, and he subsequently moved to Manly Sea Eagles in 2023.

After a brief spell with Newcastle Knights, Arthur joined the Black and Whites ahead of the 2026 season and has so far played 22 times for the club. In Super League he has five tries and 13 assists to his name and he was the matchwinner on Saturday as he kicked a late drop goal to secure a victory over Catalans Dragons.

Huddersfield’s recruitment plans

As for Huddersfield, it is the latest sign of their plans developing for next year. They have already secured deals for Jaimin Jolliffe, Oli Leyland and Kruise Leeming next season and are closing in on Warrington Wolves forward Jordy Crowther, while also in talks with Gold Coast Titans winger Tony Franics.

Arthur’s arrival will nail down one of their starting halfback spots, with a decision to be made on who will partner him.