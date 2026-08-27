Warrington Wolves will welcome back Joe Philbin for this weekend’s trip to Hull FC, with the possibility of Josh Thewlis and Ewan Irwin also returning.

Wire have won five games on the spin and now sit pretty in third on the Super League ladder with just three rounds of the regular season remaining.

Having beaten Hull KR at Craven Park less than a fortnight ago, Saturday evening brings another trip to Hull – this time to the West side of the city, with FC the opponents at the MKM Stadium.

And there is good news on the injury front, with Philbin set to return for the first time since the Wolves’ Round 22 victory at Bradford Bulls.

Warrington receive injury boost for Hull FC clash as Ewan Irwin update delivered

Warrington head coach Sam Burgess carried out pre-match media duties on Thursday afternoon, with Thewlis having been sidelined since an early withdrawal in the win at Hull KR on August 18.

He explained: “They (Philbin and Thewlis) should be available.

“With Josh (Thewlis), we’ll know a bit more tomorrow, but Philbs should be good to go.

“Philbs has been in great form and his consistency has been very good, so it’s great to have him back in the group. He was close enough (to playing) last week, but he should be good to go come Saturday.”

Elsewhere, teenage star Irwin sat out of last weekend’s home victory over Huddersfield Giants through a foot problem picked up against KR.

Meanwhile, back-rower Kelepi Tanginoa is not in Wire’s 21-man squad for this weekend’s trip to Hull, so won’t feature.

Burgess said: “Ewan is in with an outside chance (of playing). He’s moving a little bit better, but he’s not 100% yet. He ran today for the first time (since the injury), so we’ll see.

“It’s just management for Kelepi, so that we get the best out of him at the back end. He’s been good for the last couple of weeks, so it’s just management.”

Rounding the injury updates off, forward Luke Yates hasn’t played since mid-May through a complex neck issue which had initially looked set to end his season.

The Australian has been nearing a return for a number of weeks now, but isn’t in the 21 for Hull – with Burgess clarifying: “From the naked eye, he looks ready to play to me and he has for a couple of weeks.

“But medically, they have to do all of their checks and he’s got a final check tomorrow with a final appointment, so we should know a little bit more for next week. He’s itching to play.”

Josh Smith absence explained

Elsewhere, Australian outside-back Josh Smith has not played for close to a month.

But Burgess has confirmed that is a selection decision rather than being anything injury-related, detailing: “Arron Lindop has come back in, and he’s done a good job.

“Josh, at the time (he was left out initially), we felt he might have been getting to that point of being a little bit tired. But he’s not played for a month or so now, so it’s not a case of that now because we’re healthy.

“Arron is doing a great job at right centre, and so is Albert Hopoate on the right wing. Toby King and Matty Ashton on the left edge.

“It’s just opportunity at the moment for him. Lachlan Webster holds his own at full-back when we need it. He just has to stay ready for his opportunity again now.

“I dare say he played 20-odd games straight or something like that. He’s on the rebound of that now, he’s ready and itching to play again now. He’s good to go, it’s just selection now.”

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