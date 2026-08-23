With just three rounds to go in Super League, things are heating up at both ends of the table.

There have been some hugely significant results over the course of Round 24, and our Team of the Week from the past few days reflects that – with no fewer than seven clubs featuring.

But one team, Hull FC, lead the way in style after their brilliant comeback win in Perpignan on Saturday. Here are the 13 players we’ve settled on..

1. Tristan Sailor

Put in at fullback after a brilliant display at Wakefield last week, Sailor excelled yet again in the role. With Jack Welsby at centre, Sailor shone in St Helens’ win over Castleford Tigers that kept their play-off hopes alive.

2. Paul Ulberg

The Toulouse winger was one of several players who stood out for Sylvain Houles’ side in their outstanding win at Hull KR on Saturday evening.

3. Adam Keighran

Keighran has quietly been one of the most improved players in Super League in 2026. He showed that again on Friday with a great display to help the Warriors beat Wakefield.

4. Albert Hopoate

No try for the Warrington centre on Sunday against Huddersfield – but a general all-round great display.

5. Innes Senior

Two more tries for Senior as Leigh continue to climb the table at precisely the right time of the year; he has been a fine pick-up for the Leopards.

6. Adam Cook

The difference in Cook’s form and performances from now and the start of the season are remarkable. He is now one of Super League’s standout halves; underlined by his latest performance against Bradford Bulls on Friday.

7. Aidan Sezer

Hull’s captain was yet again very good on Saturday – he’s on his way out of the MKM Stadium with Daly Cherry-Evans arriving: surely someone will take a punt on him with these kinds of displays?

8. Mikolaj Oledzki

The Leeds Rhinos forward was among the best performers for the Super League leaders on Sunday afternoon as they hammered York Knights to return to the top of the table.

9. Danny Walker

It’s been a gruelling run of fixtures for Warrington – but Walker shone for all the right reasons on Sunday in their win against Huddersfield Giants.

10. Harvie Hill

It’s been a tough first season at Hull for the forward, but he produced arguably one of his best displays on Saturday in Perpignan as the Black and Whites defeated Catalans.

11. Joe Batchelor

Batchelor has arguably been Hull’s player of the season – and he continued his great form with another strong showing against Catalans to help Hull to a vital win.

12. Chris Hankinson

Two tries from the back row for Leeds’ Mr Versatile on Sunday afternoon in York. One of the most under-rated players in Super League.

13. Joe Ofahengaue

It’s very difficult to have a Team of the Week these days without Ofahengaue in it.