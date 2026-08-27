The Rugby Football League have written to clubs competing in this year’s reserve grade asking whether or not they wish to continue fielding a team in 2026: with a crucial meeting next week set to decide the fate of the concept.

Reserve grade rugby league has had a rollercoaster existence over the last decade. It returned in 2022 and is a popular concept among many of Super League’s biggest clubs. Leeds Rhinos were the champions last year after defeating Warrington Wolves in the final.

But the landscape of the sport outside of Super League level is changing. Some top-flight clubs are now seriously considering a link-up with Championship teams, which would see their younger and fringe first-team players potentially getting game-time in the second tier.

It is a move sparked by the relationship between York Knights and Newcastle Thunder – although ironically, Love Rugby League has been told that partnership will be watered down next year.

But several Super League clubs have already held discussions about moving their fringe players into a Championship partner club, which would in turn allow the second tier team in question to make huge financial savings, as they would be able to draft in players from Super League teams on a weekly basis without the cost expenditure.

Huddersfield Giants and Dewsbury Rams is one pairing that are considering such a move.

And the clubs will now meet next Wednesday to discuss the reserves and academy structure plans for 2027 – but some are understood to be giving serious consideration to pulling back on their reserves with partnerships in mind.

As of Thursday morning, Love Rugby League was told eight clubs had decided to commit to reserve grade for 2027. That is down on the 12 that are running the structure this year, but the likes of Wigan Warriors and Leeds Rhinos are among those fully committed.

But it remains to be seen whether that would be enough to run a proper league, or whether reserves would now take up an informal format where fixtures are put together on an ad hoc basis.

However, the meetings next week will now decide those plans, with it far from certain that the system will run how it has done this year.