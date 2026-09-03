The penultimate round of the Super League season is compelling across the board – with the battle for top spot taking the headlines on Saturday evening.

But even away from that blockbuster at AMT Headingley, there are seven games all with some consequence attached to them. Here’s how we think they’ll play out..

Bradford Bulls v Castleford Tigers

Round 26 starts with a game that has huge consequences for the bottom, as two teams that can end the season with the wooden spoon go head to head at Odsal.

It’s a big night for Bradford, their last home game of 2026, and they’ll be keen to inflict more misery on a Castleford side who can’t wait for the end of the campaign themselves.

The victor? We’ll just go with Castleford to get past an injury-hit Bulls side.

Prediction: Castleford by 8

Leigh Leopards v St Helens

There is a game with much more consequence riding on it on Friday night – as St Helens’ proud 64-year record of having never missed the play-offs could come to an end.

If they lose to Leigh and Hull KR win at Huddersfield, they can’t make the six – and unfortunately, with injuries hitting them hard, we think this is going to be a step too far against a Leigh side that are much better at home.

Prediction: Leigh by 20

Hull KR v Huddersfield Giants

Another big game on Friday sees Hull KR face a tricky task against an improving Huddersfield Giants side. Huddersfield are suddenly one of the form teams in Super League, but Rovers have brought back most of the big guns as they look to secure their own place inside the top six.

It won’t be straightforward given the form of both sides, but we’re backing the Robins’ class to just about shine through.

Prediction: Hull KR by 6

Toulouse v Hull FC

Over to France for the third game of Friday night – as two teams with little to play for in terms of the play-offs do battle. Toulouse will be still targeting finishing above Catalans and getting eighth, while Hull know they could still get the wooden spoon. It will go to the last weekend in that regard too – with Toulouse inflicting more pain on the Black and Whites.

Prediction: Toulouse by 10

Wakefield Trinity v Warrington Wolves

Given the significance of Leigh versus St Helens and the final game of Round 26, it’s probably gone a little bit under the radar that two genuine title hopefuls clash in Wakefield on Saturday afternoon.

Sam Burgess’ side know they realistically need to win to keep their top two hopes alive going into the final round – and that’s exactly what we think they will do. Just!

Prediction: Warrington by 6

Catalans Dragons v York Knights

Catalans are another team who likely can’t wait for the end of the season. York will head across the Channel quietly confident they can cause the upset that would help ensure they don’t finish bottom in their first season in Super League. Who wins? Another close one.. but we’re just going to go with home advantage.

Prediction: Catalans by 8

Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors

We end in style. First versus second, a shoot-out for the League Leaders’ Shield at AMT Headingley in front of a full house. It’s going to be utterly compelling from start to finish, and it’s going to come down to one or two moments of brilliance.

It’s almost impossible to call – but Wigan have been here in these sorts of occasions before. That gives us a little bit of a steer in their direction.. by the narrowest of margins.

Prediction: Wigan by 1