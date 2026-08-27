Wigan paid a fitting tribute to the late, great Sir Billy Boston following his passing at the age of 92: with Matt Peet’s side marking an emotional night with a 46-0 victory against Hull KR.

Live from the press box at The Brick Community Stadium, our five key takeaways…

A beautiful tribute to Sir Billy Boston

Following Boston’s passing on Tuesday night at the age of 92, tonight always promised to be an emotional one. That it proved, and it must be said the tributes to him throughout the evening were fitting of the icon that he is.

Sky Sports’ pre-match coverage was broadcast live inside The Brick Community Stadium as well as to the nation – with touching interviews from Warriors CEO Kris Radlinski and Boston’s former team-mate Colin Clarke.

Head coaches Matt Peet and Willie Peters provided apt tributes of their own before a wealth of emotion as wreaths were laid, and Boston’s son Stephen laid the legend’s iconic Warriors #2 shirt on his throne in the middle of the field.

A special video was then played thanking Boston for his service to the club and to the game, with a poignant minute’s silence rounding things off prior to kick-off.

The Warriors’ current squad donned special warm-up t-shirts and playing shirts, both of which were dedicated to one of rugby league’s greatest-ever sons.

For all those present and those who watched from afar, a night that will live long in the memory.

Boston will never be forgotten.

Clinical Warriors return to top of table

Much has been made this week about KR’s decision to heavily rotate, but as the old saying goes, you can only beat what’s in front of you.

Matt Peet’s side did that, and did it well, blowing the Robins away with a clinical first-half display before digging in when needed in the second half to keep the opposition at bay.

As a result of their 13th consecutive Super League win, the Cherry and Whites have now returned to the summit of the ladder – at least temporarily with Leeds Rhinos in action away against St Helens on Friday night.

Bevan French brilliance

So often the story around Super League’s best player is his attacking flair and quality, but in a game where Wigan were always going to dominate as they ended up doing, it was one moment of defensive brilliance which caught the eye.

Just after the hour-mark, Rovers debutant Frankie Dearlove appeared to have used a sodden surface to his advantage to slide over for a consolation try.

Replays swiftly showed French had got his body under the ball to hold the youngster up until he slid into touch, though. Superb stuff from the Warriors man.

Unwanted Hull KR history

KR’s youngsters had a good dig here, and there were some huge efforts from individuals – and there was a spell in the second half when the visitors threatened consistently for an extended period.

Dearlove being held up by French though meant the Robins ended the night scoreless: nilled for the first time since Willie Peters took charge ahead of the 2023 campaign.

Unwanted history created in that sense, but a lot to be proud of, for sure.

Wet weather rugby league: Welcome back

The heavens opened in Wigan just before kick-off, and throughout the first half, became unrelenting. That led to an absolutely sodden pitch, plenty of slips and a few juggles of the ball.

For the first time in a long time, we saw wet weather rugby league – and we’re probably in for plenty more of that in the coming weeks as the Super League season nears its conclusion.

Tonight was almost disrupted by lightning, too, with considerations made during the second half of bringing the players off the field for their own safety. Fortunately, that didn’t happen in the end.