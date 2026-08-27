Wigan head coach Matt Peet and Hull KR counterpart Willie Peters have lauded the tribute paid to Sir Billy Boston on Thursday night following the icon’s death at the age of 92 earlier this week.

As the Warriors beat Rovers 46-0 move back to the top of the Super League ladder, the night was dedicated to rugby league immortal Boston.

An absolute legend of the game, numerous tributes were made to Boston ahead of kick-off on Thursday night – with Sky Sports’ build-up being broadcast live to those at The Brick Community Stadium as well as the rest of the nation.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Kris Radlinski and Boston’s former team-mate Colin Clarke both carried out heartfelt interviews, with a plethora of famous faces from Wigan’s past and present playing their part in a truly special night.

The Cherry and Whites’ current crop of players also donned special warm-up shirts and playing jerseys, both momentos to the late, great Boston.

‘Billy Boston is, in every sense of the word, a legend’

During the build-up to the Round 25 clash, Boston’s son Stephen also laid his iconic #2 jersey on the legend’s throne – synonymous with him following last year’s knighthood.

Post-match, Warriors head coach Peet said: “It almost has the build-up of a final because you’re out on the field a little bit and there’s an atmosphere and an energy of expectation you can feel in the warm-up.

“The game means a lot to a lot of people, and you have a responsibility. I think the players delivered.

“The game does a great job of remembering those that have gone before us, and it is important to mention how respectful other clubs have been.

“I’ve had messages from across Super League, which is indicative of the respect for Billy. I think there’s a good nature between clubs in this sport, and the night was certainly fitting.”

A minute’s silence was held when the sides had entered the field ahead of kick-off, and that followed a special video made by Wigan in tribute to Boston.

Peet continued: “Kris Radlinski in particular deserves a lot of credit, he nails these sorts of things and he understands about representing the club the right way.

“But I also think it’s important that it’s not just left this evening, and I know it won’t be.

“Billy Boston is, in every sense of the word, a legend. It’s like a mythical character that people talk about, and it’s important we continue to do him proud.

“It’s part of what makes rugby league brilliant.”

‘An absolute legend at Wigan and of the game itself’

KR boss Peters, now 47, spent a sole season at Wigan during his playing career back in 2000.

Having been in charge of the reigning Super League champions since the start of 2023, he paid his own tribute to Boston following Thursday night’s defeat, saying: “A legend and an icon of the game.

“I remember meeting him 25 years ago when I was here, but the memories I’ve got more prominently came while I was coaching.

“You walk up the stairs here (at The Brick Community Stadium) and see him with a big smile on his face.

“An absolute legend at Wigan and of the game itself, he’s going to be missed by many people.

“You can see the tribute tonight that Wigan did, they’re a classy club and they know how to celebrate one of their own.

“He’s someone that’s bigger than the game.”

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