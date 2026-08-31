Round 25 of the Super League season delivered entertainment aplenty with one shock result at the Accu Stadium: but did the crowds reflect that?

Seven Super League games took place over the course of the weekend, including a poignant clash at The Brick Community Stadium between Wigan and Hull KR as rugby league came together to remember the late, great Sir Billy Boston.

Here’s a look at every Super League attendance from the weekend just gone…

Wigan Warriors 46-0 Hull KR: 16,847

As mentioned above, Thursday night is one that will live long in the memory of all those who watched either in person or elsewhere as the game remembered one of its all-time greats. Just under 17,000 packed into The Brick to see numerous poignant tributes, including members of Boston’s family.

Following those tributes, Matt Peet’s side ruthlessly took apart a rotated KR side – with the attendance ranking mid-table for the Warriors in 2026, but a small increase on the 16,719 that watched the corresponding fixture between this pair last September.

Given the pair were vying for the League Leaders’ Shield in that last meeting at The Brick, and not many travelling fans made the trip this season amid very different circumstances, that increase is definitely one to be celebrated.

Castleford Tigers 6-34 Catalans Dragons: 9,255

Cas’ Centenary game turned out a disaster on the pitch as they were thumped by Catalans on Friday night.

This though was the Tigers’ third-highest crowd of year at The Jungle, and a huge increase from the 6,005 that watched their previous home clash against the Dragons in March 2025.

Huddersfield Giants 30-18 Leigh Leopards: 4,156

The shock of the weekend came on Friday night as Huddersfield stunned Leigh, and they did so in front of a healthy crowd at the Accu Stadium. It’s not often this season the Giants have broken the 4,000 barrier.

Another positive comes here when a year-on-year comparison is made, with only 3,458 watching the same fixture back in May 2025.

St Helens 6-34 Leeds Rhinos: 11,558

Friday night saw Saints draw their best attendance since being beaten at home by Warrington back in June. This game too ended in defeat, with table-toppers Leeds their conquerors this time around.

There’s a positive to be taken year-on-year again, with a slight increase here from the 7,531 that watched the Red V’s Super League clash at home against the Rhinos in June 2025.

Hull FC 14-16 Warrington Wolves: 12,255

The final five-figure crowd of Round 25 came at the MKM Stadium, where Hull’s final home game of the season ended in a narrow defeat to top-two chasers Warrington.

Saturday evening’s attendance of 12,255 ranks mid-table in terms of FC’s 2026 figures, but is a decent increase on the 10,494 that saw September 2025’s clash against Wire at the same venue.

Wakefield Trinity 28-12 York Knights: 7,982

The biggest disappointment of the weekend came on Saturday evening at Belle Vue, where Wakefield’s win over York was watched by their second-lowest Super League crowd of the season. Only Trinity’s home clash against Leigh back in March has seen a lower attendance this term.

Positively though, the growth is clear to see again when you consider that 5,137 was the crowd for York’s visit to Belle Vue in the Championship back in September 2024. The following month, Wakefield then beat the Knights again on home soil in the play-off semi-finals: and that clash only attracted 5,946.

Toulouse Olympique 28-18 Bradford Bulls: 3,743

Another former Championship turned Super League clash rounded the weekend’s action off on Saturday night as Toulouse beat Bradford in the South of France.

This crowd is another mid-table in terms of Olympique’s 2026 home figures, but again increases from their previous Championship meetings. 3,700 watched a league clash in March 2025 at the Stade Ernest-Wallon, and only 3,245 were there to see the pair’s play-off semi-final tussle last September.