Melbourne Storm star Cameron Munster is heading to the open market.

Reports in Australia claim that Munster, a star performer in the Ashes series for Australia last year, has informed Storm of his plans to negotiate with rival clubs after turning down a two-year, $1.5 million deal to stay with the club.

Munster has been one of Melbourne’s most prolific players , spending his entire career with the club since debuting in 2014. He has won two NRL premierships, one World Cup and been named Dally five-eighth of the year three times. He’s also been part of Queensland’s State of Origin side, playing in five successful series.

Now, his future is uncertain. After 13 seasons with Storm he is preparing to test his options and see what other clubs are willing to offer.

Naturally some clubs in Super League will keep an eye on developments, though it would almost certainly take one of the biggest offers in the competition’s history to lure him away from the NRL.

Now 31 years of age, Munster remains one of the game’s top players and will command a salary that reflects that.

That said, he did open the door for a move to Super League last year when touring with the Kangaroos.

Speaking during the series, Munster said: “I’d love to come over here. If I get the opportunity, I’d love to come over to England.

“I’ve been very selfish in a way, staying in the same spot (in Melbourne) all the time, and so whatever’s best for my family, if they want to come over and explore England and the world, I’m more than happy to come over.”

With at least another year at Melbourne on the cards, it would appear likely that if Munster was ever to pursue that option, it would be on his next contract, which could see some Super League clubs explore their options.