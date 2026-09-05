If Leeds Rhinos and Wigan Warriors are favourites to make the Grand Final, this was a battle between two of the teams many believe are the biggest threats to their hopes.

On this evidence, that’s a fair assessment.

Wakefield prevailed in a superb battle between two sides who have every right to think they can go the distance, and there’s little doubt that this victory will do their belief a world of good heading into the play-offs.

The likelihood now is that these teams will finish in third and fourth, defeat almost certainly putting Wire’s top-two hopes to bed, while Wakefield now would only surrender a home semi-final if they lost by 28 or more to Leigh next week.

For both teams, this wasn’t a perfect performance, but both teams also showed that they’re heading into the finals in a strong place.

Wakefield were superb in the second-half and ultimately deserved the win. They were, at time, weak defensively before the break, but the toughened up after half-time and with the ball, they do not struggle to score points. They have threats through the middle, in the spine and the outside backs. Sometimes, they just simply need to be more patient.

Warrington won’t be too impressed with their second-half performance, but before the interval they were fantastic. Their outside backs in particular stood out, denting holes in a strong Wakefield middle unit, and then finishing tries off superbly.

Neither side did it for the full 80, and that’s something they’ll need to fix up when the play-offs arrive. But there was enough in both performances to show these two teams can go the distance if they get things right.

Individually, both teams have quality performers. Caius Faatili changed the game against for Wakefield after his introduction from the bench, and Mason Lino has proven his capability as a matchwinner time and time again. Jazz Tevaga has added the grunt through the middle they lacked in big games last year.

As for Warrington, Josh Thewlis was tremendous, putting his side on the front foot over and over with his carries. George Williams oozes class and Toby King continues to have a fine season.

Can either of them get to Old Trafford? That remains to be seen.

But they’ve every reason to believe they can.