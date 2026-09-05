Leeds Rhinos are on the cusp of having a trophy to show for their progress, but they still have the biggest hurdle to leap before doing that.

The Rhinos are one win away from their first trophy in over six years. The League Leaders’ Shield might not be the biggest prize on offer in the current era, but the significance of securing it cannot be underestimated, especially given the team they must beat now to secure it.

Wigan stand in their way in what is highly likely to be a straight shootout to finish top of the league with just two rounds of the season to go.

A win would be of huge symbolic importance for Leeds. The fact it would be at Wigan’s expense is big, but the fact it would mean they’ve won a do-or-die contest would mean much more.

Leeds’ progress under Brad Arthur is undeniable. They’ve gone from missing out on the play-offs twice to climbing the league and now being one of the competition’s top teams again.

But one problem they’ve yet to overcome is their ability to win the games that matter most. Leeds have proven they can beat the top teams and do so convincingly. But they’ve yet to do it when the stakes are highest.

Leeds’ record in knockout rugby is woeful. Since winning the Challenge Cup in 2020, they have not beaten a Super League side in the competition. Focusing more specifically on the current squad, they have had one play-off game in three seasons and they lost that too. Despite being strong favourites against St Helens last year, they lost, and from a winning position too.

The same happened earlier this year, losing to Wakefield in the Challenge Cup. When it comes to must-win games, Leeds, in recent times, do not win.

They now find themselves in the same position. Their biggest game of the season to date, a trophy on the line, 80 minutes to determine whether they succeed or fail.

In contrast, they play a side that knows exactly how to win these games. Quadruple winners in 2024, this is still an incredibly similar Wigan team to the one that won everything a few years ago. Of course, they won the Challenge Cup this year, winning at Wakefield, nilling St Helens then hammering Hull KR in knockout games along the way.

When it comes to games of this magnitude, Wigan are the team to beat.

This is without a doubt Leeds’ biggest test. If they pass it, their fans will have every right to believe they’re the real deal.