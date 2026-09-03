Leeds Rhinos’ squad for 2027 is almost complete – with a big off-season turnover on the way at AMT Headingley for Brad Arthur.

Some of the stars who have been hugely influential for Leeds in their rise back to Super League’s upper echelons are moving on, with the likes of Cameron Smith, Harry Newman and Brodie Croft all agreeing deals elsewhere.

But Leeds have retained other players – however, there is a huge glut of talent heading for the open market as it stands later this year.

Super League’s regulations could yet change about when players heading into the final year of their contracts can negotiate with other teams. But until anything changes, it’s still December 1 when players off-contract at the end of 2027 can open talks with other teams.

And Leeds have some huge players in that bracket this time around, some of whom they will want signing up long before that December 1 deadline..

Keep at all costs

There are ten players in total who are heading for the open market at the end of this year as it stands. One that they will definitely want to retain you would imagine is fullback Lachie Miller, who is currently producing the best rugby of his career under Arthur at the Rhinos.

Miller’s contract is up at the end of 2027, and even if it’s just for one more year while Leeds groom his long-term successor, it’s hard to envisage next year being Miller’s last as a Leeds player the way he’s performing right now.

They also have a young forward who will have a big role to play in the years ahead. Tom Nicholson-Watton will likely be part of Arthur’s squad plans next year, and you would imagine that Leeds will tie him down.

Wait and see

Some players, you suspect, will have to perform their way into new contracts – or the development of Leeds’ fabled production line may hamper the opportunities for existing off-contract players, as the Rhinos are insistent on ensuring the next generation are given opportunities.

Danny Levi joined on a two-year deal, and his season unfortunately looks set to be cut short this time around. The Rhinos will likely have a closer look throughout 2027; he is still only 30, so has plenty of years on his side.

Alfie Edgell is another who may have to take his opportunity. He could be fighting with Riley Lumb for the starting spot on Leeds’ wing if Ryan Hall calls it a day at the end of this season – while Jack Bird is also off-contract, and it remains to be seen whether he could stay beyond the initial deal he signed midway through this year.

Youngster Fergie McCormack clearly has a bright future, and it feels likely Leeds would retain him. The one big question in the pack is whether Kallum Watkins would want to go around again and give Leeds one more year in 2028.

Moving on?

The departures may well be more senior-related. Maika Sivo will be 34 at the end of next season and Leeds may feel they will have got the best years out of the powerhouse winger.

Meanwhile, although he has been a mighty fine player for them where he has been deployed, Chris Hankinson is another who could be going into his final year at AMT Headingley.