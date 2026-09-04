Leeds Rhinos fend off NRL interest to retain youngster as length of deal confirmed

Leeds Rhinos have tied down breakthrough star Zak Lloyd to a fresh long-term deal, with the forward re-signing until the end of 2029.

The 18-year-old made his Super League debut for the Headingley outfit in their round 21 victory over Toulouse, and has since added two more appearances to his tally.

His new contract comes amid reported interest from the NRL, with PNG Chiefs named as a possible destination for the youngster; however, he has committed his long-term future to the West Yorkshire outfit.

Zak Lloyd signs fresh three-year deal with Leeds Rhinos

Commenting on his new deal, Lloyd said: “I am really happy to have signed a new three-year deal with Leeds.

“This is the club I have grown up wanting to play for and to know that I will be here until at least the end of 2029 is a really proud moment for me and my family.

“I know I have still got a lot to learn and improve on, but I am really enjoying being around the first team and learning from the coaches and the senior players.

“My goal is to keep working hard, take my opportunities and hopefully repay the faith the club has shown in me. I am really excited about what the next few years can bring.”

Rhinos head coach, Brad Arthur, added: “Zak is a young player with a lot of potential and he has shown us that he has the attitude and work ethic required to continue developing.

“He is learning every day and is improving in all areas of his game. The most important thing for Zak now is to keep working hard, keep learning and take his opportunities when they come.

“Leeds as a club should be proud of the pathways we have for developing young players and an important part of that is rewarding them with opportunities in Super League. I am looking forward to seeing how he develops over the next few years.”

Also commenting, Leeds sporting director, Ian Blease, said: “Zak is exactly the type of young player we want to retain and develop here at Leeds Rhinos.

“He has come through our pathway and has shown the potential to have a long and successful career in the game. Securing his future until the end of 2029 gives Zak the stability to continue his development within our environment.

“This is another important step in building the future of the Leeds Rhinos squad.”

Lloyd also becomes the latest youngster to sign a long-term deal with the Rhinos, with Joe Diskin and Ben Littlewood also penning fresh extensions.