A huge brawl saw two red cards shown in London Broncos’ fiery Championship victory over Swinton Lions.

Punches were thrown as two red cards were issued after a punch-up between the two teams, which erupted again after the referee had calmed things down.

Swinton forward Jordan Brown and London’s Will Jones were at the centre of the melee after a coming together. Jones appeared to have a face hand in his face after being tackled and while struggling on the floor, he appeared to catch Brown with his elbow.

That resulted in Brown retaliating and throwing punches, which resulted in both sets of players rushing in.

Once the incident had been calmed down, Brown ignited the feud again as he made his way over to Jones and appeared to throw two further punches, with footage on London’s stream of the game appearing to show Jones land one the other way.

The astonishing scenes were all captured on the stream, which can be watched here. The incident happened in the 78th minute of the game, with London leading the match 60-18.

It was the final match of the regular Championship season, with the game essentially a dead rubber. London have already secured top spot in the competition while Swinton were 17th and out of the play-off picture. Not that these scenes would have suggested that.

The play-offs begin this weekend, though London have a bye given their league position. They had a game to catch up on due to their involvement in the 1895 Cup, which had resulted in them playing Swinton on Saturday.

The Broncos ran out comfortable winners, winning 66-18. Alex Max scored a hat-trick, with Liam Tindall, Harry Lenthall and Marcus Stock all scoring two tries apiece.