Sam Burgess believes Warrington Wolves are ready for the play-offs after watching his side go down in a thriller against Wakefield Trinity.

The Wire fell to a 25-18 defeat to their play-off rivals, which has all but put an end to their hopes of securing a top two finish.

Leading 14-6 at half-time, Warrington fell off after the break following a strong showing in the first 40, with Cam Scott’s late try and Mason Lino’s drop goal seeing Daryl Powell’s men prevail.

Despite that, Burgess was happy with what he’d seen from his side, who he believes are ready for the finals rugby.

“I thought it was a great contest,” Burgess said. “I thought both teams were very good. A couple of moments in the first half we could have taken, and then likewise we didn’t take.

“It could have been a different game. But big games are like that, so overall very happy with the team. Second half, we just never got going. We tried our best and we fought right to the end, which we have done all season. So I was very proud of the group.”

Burgess added: “I thought it was a very high-quality game, especially the first half. The second half did get a bit of a stop-start. You know, it’s not what we wanted.

“They had a bit of power, but I think in terms of the quality of the contest, it’s right up there. But both teams were completing high. It did slow down back end of the game.

“It was a bit of a disappointing finish, I’d say, for both teams. But in terms of being ready, I think it’s as good as it can be.

“The boys are ready to play. They’re all looking forward to it now.”

Asked what his side’s biggest learning would be from the game, Burgess added: “I think we didn’t control our last plays very well in the second half. I thought in the first half, we were willing to make a couple of hard choices.

“In the second half, we just seemed to be a bit flustered on last play; just be willing to put the ball where it needs to be and build the game. So, we did have a small period in the second half, but not enough.”

Sam Stone is Warrington’s only injury concern after failing a head injury assessment, meaning he will sit out their clash with Toulouse Olympique next week.