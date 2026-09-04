Warrington Wolves will be without Ewan Irwin for at least another two weeks after learning the tackle on their star teenager from Mikey Lewis last month left him with a fractured foot.

Half-back Irwin, 18, hasn’t been able to feature since Wire’s victory against Hull KR at Craven Park back on August 18.

The youngster was left feeling the effects of a collision with Rovers playmaker Lewis, who saw yellow for the incident and later received a two-game ban from the Match Review Panel.

Now though, Warrington have discovered the injury is more serious than first thought.

Ewan Irwin return timeline laid out as fracture confirmed following horror Mikey Lewis challenge

England international Lewis was dropped for KR’s next game after the incident against Wire – with his two-match suspension kicking in thereafter.

Irwin – who played three senior games for Warrington last term – will have to wait to add to his 19 appearances in primrose and blue this term.

Speaking ahead of his side’s trip to Wakefield Trinity this weekend, Wolves head coach Sam Burgess explained: “”(Ewan) Irwin’s plan is week one of finals, that’s not been as straightforward as we’d first thought.

“He’s fractured his foot, he broke it in that action (of the challenge from Lewis).”

Warrington will cement at least a third-place finish if they avoid defeat at Wakefield on Saturday evening in their penultimate game of the regular season.

They then conclude on home soil against Toulouse Olympique, before the play-offs come around – and providing Wire finish third, they’ll play their eliminator tie against Super League’s sixth-placed side on home soil on Saturday, September 19.

That first play-off clash is the game being targeted for Irwin’s return, with Burgess adding: “If he’s fit, he plays. But he’s not fit.

“We didn’t initially pick it (the fracture) up.

“He’s going to be back for week one of finals, that’s the plan.”