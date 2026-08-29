Warrington Wolves picked up a vital win to secure a home spot in the opening round of the play-offs at the very least, but it was marred by a big refereeing decision.

Sam Burgess’ side made it six wins in a row to ensure they will finish no lower than fourth going into the play-offs. They may yet bypass the opening week completely should they pip one of Wigan Warriors or Leeds Rhinos to a place in the top two. However, after both those sides won this weekend, that prospect has narrowed slightly.

But if the Wolves win their last two games, they will give themselves the best chance.

Referee chaos dominates Warrington Wolves win

However, there was drama midway through the win at the MKM Stadium over Hull FC.

Hull prop Ligi Sao was shown a yellow card after a high tackle on Warrington winger Matty Ashton. After a stoppage, on-field referee Chris Kendall determined that it was worthy of a sin-bin.

However, Sky Sports’ commentary team suggested on the live broadcast that video referee James Vella had instructed Kendall to send Sao off with a straight red card – something Kendall seemingly ignored if that was indeed the case.

Warrington coach Sam Burgess was asked about it in his post-match press conference. He told the Warrington Guardian: “I don’t know – it’s not my job to think about that.

“The good thing was Matty (Ashton) was okay – that’s all I really care about, to be honest. The one on Arron Lindop was harder to look at as it was harsher contact, skull on skull, but I’ve not really seen it in great detail.”

Sao may yet be in disciplinary hot water after a number of incidents. The prop, who is heading for Bradford Bulls in 2027, was placed on report late on after another incident too – making it almost certain he will face some sort of charge after a dangerous challenge on Joe Philbin.

That was a moment interim Hull coach Andy Last admitted could leave the forward facing a possible charge.

He told his post-match press conference: “..the Ligi Sao one, I think he’s got himself caught in a bad position. There might be a little bit of a hip drop in there. Hopefully, we dodge a few bullets but I think there’s a little bit in them.”

The Rugby Football League have been approached for comment over the incident.