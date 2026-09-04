Bradford Bulls’ recruitment plans have hit some issues with two of their transfer targets attracting interest from rival clubs.

Love Rugby League has previously revealed that the Bulls have made moves for hooker Cole Geyer and halfback Sean O’Sullivan, with the overseas pair emerging as key targets for Bradford as they continue to push forward with their plans for next season.

Bulls battle for transfer targets

In the case of O’Sullivan in particular, the Bulls were thought to be very close to securing a deal for the Canterbury Bulldogs halfback after working on a deal to sign him for several weeks.

And while that deal is still live, they now face competition for his signature from the NRL. Reports in Australia have emerged stating that Wests Tigers are looking at signing the playmaker as part of their plans to mould Benji Marshall’s squad for next season.

The departure of Jarome Luai, who will spend a season with Parramatta Eels before joining PNG Chiefs, has left a vacancy in their squad for a third halfback, and O’Sullivan has been identified as someone who could take that role

That interest has cast some doubt over O’Sullivan and his move to Odsal, but compounding that is that they now face competition to sign Geyer, the hooker who has impressed during a loan spell with Huddersfield Giants.

Catalans chase Cole Geyer

Geyer has returned to Oldham for their play-off campaign but his performances have not gone unnoticed, with Catalans Dragons now also showing interest in securing the 24-year-old next season.

Head coach John Cartwright is Geyer’s uncle and the pair are understood to have a relationship, which has now seen the Dragons coach make a move to sign him.

Catalans have already signed one hooker in Amir Bourouh from Hull FC and have been linked with another in Gold Coast Titans player Sam Verrills, who was offered to Super League clubs earlier this year and whose release from the NRL club has now been confirmed.

But sources indicate they are now in the battle for Geyer, leaving Bradford in a battle to sign two of their key targets.

They have signed several players already, headlined by John Bateman. Cam Scott, Sam Eseh, James Bentley and Ligi Sao have also joined the club and they are expected to sign Widnes Vikings’ rising star Nathan Connell.

They still have more work to do, with focus now on trying to secure the aforementioned duo.