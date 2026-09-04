Veteran former Super League stalwart Lee Gaskell has penned a new deal to remain with Championship outfit Hunslet for 2027.

Half-back Gaskell – who will turn 36 next month – joined Hunslet early on in the 2025 campaign and has featured 38 times across all competitions in their colours to date.

25 of those appearances for the Parksiders came this season, with four tries scored and three goals kicked.

The playmaker helped Kyle Trout’s side to a 13th-place finish in the second tier this term, and has now been tied down for next season at the South Leeds Stadium.

‘I am looking forward to getting back fit, building on last season and seeing what we can achieve as a group in 2027’

Gaskell began his career with hometown club St Helens and represented them in the 2011 Super League Grand Final, being beaten at Old Trafford by Leeds Rhinos.

The Blackbrook Royals junior now has 300 professional career appearances on his CV, and as he extended his stay at Hunslet, said: “I am delighted to be staying at the club for another year.

“I have really enjoyed my time at Hunslet since joining in 2025.

“This year has been challenging at times with injuries and a few departures throughout the season, so it’s not always been straightforward.

“But despite that, I think we’ve made real progress as a team and have built on what we achieved the year before, which was always the aim.

“I am looking forward to getting back fit, building on last season and seeing what we can achieve as a group in 2027. I can’t wait to get started again.”

Now a postman as well as playing part-time, the Parksiders are the seventh club of Gaskell’s career.

He donned a shirt for Salford Red Devils and Rochdale Hornets as a loanee during his time at Saints, and has since gone on to play for Bradford Bulls, Huddersfield Giants and Wakefield Trinity as well as Hunslet.

Parksiders head coach Trout added: “Retaining someone with Lee’s experience, skill and vision is priceless to us and the style of rugby we have been and want to continue to play.

“The boys look up to him; he is a key member of the group, and his leadership really came to the fore during a challenging period last season.

“His performances on the pitch speak for themselves, he creates a lot of opportunities for us and will once again be pivotal to what we want to achieve in 2027.”