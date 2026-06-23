Castleford Tigers youngster Sam Grice has joined Championship outfit Hunslet on loan for the remainder of the 2026 campaign.

Grice, still only 19, is yet to make his senior bow for Super League side Cas but is already a three-time Wales international.

The first of those three caps was earned in October 2024 over in Perpignan as the Dragons were beaten by France, coming off the bench in a World Cup qualifier.

At the end of last season, the Tigers‘ back-rower – who will turn 20 in September – then returned to the international stage and started in two Tests for Wales against Ireland in Neath and Featherstone, respectively.

2025 also brought his first taste of the senior game at club level having featured twice on loan for Cumbrian outfit Workington Town in League 1, lining up against both Swinton Lions and Newcastle Thunder.

Now, he makes a move into the Championship with Hunslet, making the move to the South Leeds Stadium on a season-long loan deal.

Castleford young gun Sam Grice lands season-long Championship loan at Hunslet

Still awaiting his first try in the game, Grice’s debut for Hunslet could come as soon as this weekend when they travel to his former loan club Workington.

Kyle Trout’s side have lost five of their last six matches, including last weekend’s 48-0 thumping away against Widnes Vikings.

Sitting at the bottom end of the Championship ladder, the Parksiders have won just five of their 16 league games so far this term.

They now have just eight games remaining before the regular season ends and the play-offs begin, involving the top ten teams in the competition.

As things stand, the Parksiders sit four competition points below tenth-placed Dewsbury Rams.

Hunslet, like Workington, made the jump up into the second tier ahead of 2026 as the decision was taken to merge League 1 and the Championship into one bumper division.

The Cumbrians have struggled with that jump even more than Hunslet and are currently three competition points worse off on a five-match losing streak.

Salford RLFC were their conquerors last time out, with the Reds thrashing Town 52-28 at the CorpArq Stadium.