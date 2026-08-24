15-time France international Kevin Larroyer has departed Championship outfit Hunslet following the conclusion of their campaign.

Toulouse-born Larroyer has spent the last two seasons at the South Leeds Stadium, featuring 29 times across all competitions for the Parksiders and scoring once in their colours.

That sole try came earlier this year against Oldham, and having taken to the field for Hunslet in their final game of the season on Sunday afternoon as they beat Rochdale Hornets 28-18 on home soil, he has now departed.

Kyle Trout’s side currently sit 12th on the Championship ladder – though could fall a few places yet depending on results elsewhere this weekend as most other sides in the division wrap up their own campaigns.

The club announced French forward Larroyer’s departure ahead of their final game against Rochdale, with club legend Jimmy Watson also playing his last game before joining head coach Trout’s backroom team as an assistant ahead of next season.

Veteran former Super League ace Kevin Larroyer departs Championship club Hunslet

Toulouse-born Larroyer turned 37 in June, and his next move remains unclear.

If he is to retire, he will do so with 48 tries scored in 340 professional career appearances, including the three tries he managed on the international scene across 15 caps for France, who he represented in the 2013 Rugby League World Cup.

Making his senior debut for hometown club Toulouse Olympique back in March 2010 against Keighley Cougars, he also donned a shirt for Catalans Dragons before making the move to England as he joined Hull KR ahead of the 2014 campaign.

Remaining in the UK ever since, Larroyer has games on his CV for Newcastle Thunder, Castleford Tigers, Bradford Bulls, Leigh and Halifax Panthers as well as Hunslet, the club he has just departed.

A winner of the 1895 Cup with Fax back in 2023 as they beat Batley Bulldogs under the Wembley arch, Larroyer has worn the colours of nine sides in total – with Catalans, Hull KR and Cas the three clubs he featured for in Super League.