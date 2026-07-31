Young Hull FC forward Matty Laidlaw has linked up with Championship outfit Hunslet on an initial week-long loan deal.

Laidlaw, 22, is a product of FC’s youth system and made his first-team bow for the Airlie Birds back in July 2022 against rivals Hull KR during Magic Weekend at St James’ Park.

The front-rower now has a total of 29 games under his belt for Hull, including six this year which have all come from the bench.

He has not made it onto the field in Super League since the back end of June though, with his last game coming as Andy Last’s side were narrowly beaten on home soil by Wigan Warriors.

Now, having already played once on loan for them earlier this term, he returns to Hunslet to line up in their Championship clash away against play-off hopefuls Dewsbury Rams on Sunday afternoon.

Hull FC young gun Matty Laidlaw lands Championship loan switch

Kyle Trout’s side – who are currently on a five-match losing run – have won only five of their first 20 league games in the second tier, and look highly unlikely to be involved in the play-offs, which this year will involve the Championship’s top ten teams.

When young gun Laidlaw – who will turn 23 in January – takes to the field in their colours this weekend, it’ll mark his 45th appearance across all competitions in professional rugby league.

Still awaiting the first try of his senior career, the prop has so far donned a shirt on loan/dual-registration for Keighley Cougars, Newcastle Thunder, Doncaster and Hunslet as well as parent club Hull.

As per the loan system adopted by the British game ahead of the 2026 campaign, Laidlaw’s stint with Hunslet could be extended on a week-to-week basis, should the Championship side wish for that to happen and Hull agree.

Trout’s side have just three games left of the campaign following Sunday’s clash against Dewsbury, with home games against Keighley Cougars and Rochdale Hornets sandwiching a trip to Sheffield Eagles.

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