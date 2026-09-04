Wakefield Trinity set for changes as Daryl Powell teases return of key trio

Wakefield Trinity look set to make changes to their matchday 17 for their crucial Super League clash against Warrington Wolves, with new recruit Emre Guler among them.

Guler, who made his Trin debut off the bench in their defeat to Wigan Warriors, was rested for their victory over York Knights last time out, but looks set to come back into the mix. He is the sole change to the extended 21-man squad for their final home game of the regular season.

Elsewhere, though, Wakefield also look set to bring Tom Johnstone and Isaiah Vagana back into the match-day group, after they were omitted from the initial 17 in the aforementioned 28-12 win over the newly-promoted side. Winger Johnstone has been struggling with a knee issue since their defeat to Leeds Rhinos, while Vagana suffered a shoulder injury against St Helens.

‘They’re all good additions into the team’

“There’s a good chance they’ll play,” head coach Daryl Powell told the media. “We trained today and everything looks like it’s alright with those guys, so there could be a couple of additions from last week.

“Isaiah’s been one of our better players; he’s been consistently excellent all year, started the year well and he’s maintained that strong form. For him to not be out for the season, which it looked like it might be at one point, is a big plus for us. Tom’s an obvious one with his ability to break tackles and make things happen everywhere on the field, really, and it’s a good opportunity for Emre. He’s spent a bit more time training with us, and his family have just got over now, which is great for him.

“He’s been good around the boys straight away,” Powell added of Guler. “He’s an experienced player who’s got a good voice, he’s pretty humble as well as being a high-quality player. He’s fitted in superbly.

“That was a tough ask for him against Wigan, but I thought he looked good in that game. I’m really looking forward to seeing him play.”

“They’re all good additions into the team, and hopefully make us stronger.”

‘It’s a big challenge for us’

Their returns will come as a welcome boost for Powell, with Wakefield set to face a Warrington Wolves side in the midst of a six-game winning run; but a win could take the Trin to within two points of their opponents heading into the final rounds of the season.

“They’ve been playing well, haven’t they,” said the head coach. “They had that block of three games in 10 days, and they negotiated that really well.

“The young players are great; they’ve got George (Williams) back in the team and he’s slotted straight back and is playing top-level rugby league straight away.

“They’re above us in the table and have had a consistent season, so it’s a big challenge for us.”