Seven stars will depart Wakefield Trinity come the end of the 2026 season: including overseas trio Mason Lino, Tyson Smoothy and Lachlan Walmsley.

The exits of hooker Smoothy and half-back Lino were already known.

Smoothy will head back to the NRL come 2027 as he joins new franchise Perth Bears, leaving Belle Vue after just a sole season donning a Wakefield shirt.

Lino meanwhile will join Trinity’s rivals Castleford, with that move – revealed by LoveRugbyLeague back in May – yet to be formally announced by the Tigers.

Wakefield head coach Daryl Powell had admitted recently the future of winger Walmsley remained unclear, with the Australia-born Scotland international having been in a similar situation last year before earning a new one-year deal for 2026.

No deal has been put his way for 2027 though, and now, it’s been confirmed he will depart Belle Vue in a few weeks’ time, heading for the open market.

The news comes the day after Walmsley’s two-try display in Trinity’s home win against York Knights.

7 stars to leave Wakefield including overseas trio as Trinity announce list of departures

Cam Scott‘s name also features on Wakefield’s list of departures, with his return to fellow Super League outfit Bradford Bulls already confirmed.

Perhaps the most surprising name of those leaving the club at the end of this year is long-time servant Jay Pitts, who clocked up his 450th career appearance in Saturday’s success against York.

A product of the club’s youth system, 191 of those appearances have been made by the veteran forward for Trinity across two stints.

The second of those stints started back in 2020, and he has remained at Belle Vue ever since: but will head for pastures new come 2027.

Come the start of next season, Pitts – whose birthday is in December – will be 37.

Youngsters Noah High and Will Tate round off the list of Trinity’s departing players.

High arrived from Warrington Wolves at the start of 2025, but has not registered a first-team appearance and awaits his Super League debut having spent plenty of time playing out on loan in the Championship.

Tate has spent just a sole season with Trinity, arriving ahead of 2026 from Castleford and penning a one-year deal.

The outside-back has impressed when given the opportunity, but already low down the pecking order and with new arrivals on the way, head coach Powell admitted he was likely to depart a few weeks back.

Alongside the seven newly-confirmed departees, Wakefield also re-thanked Seth Nikotemo and Thomas Doyle for their contributions, with the pair having left the club in recent weeks.

Nikotemo returned Down Under amid personal matters and is yet to join a new club, while Doyle has already found a new home in Super League with York.