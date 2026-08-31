Wakefield Trinity and head coach Daryl Powell have both been sanctioned by the Rugby Football League after the club were deemed to have made an illegal approach to sign Harry Robertson.

Trinity caused a huge stir earlier this summer when it emerged they had submitted a six-figure bid to try and sign the St Helens superstar, which the club ultimately rejected.

But it has now emerged that Trinity have been deemed to be in breach of the sport’s Operational Rules over that approach, after it emerged Robertson was approached in a fashion deemed not to be legal.

Trinity hit hard by RFL

Such illegal approaches can include clubs making statements to the media, or using an agent acting on a club’s behalf to approach a contracted player directly before they have entered the final 12 months of their contract.

And Trinity have been hit with a £15,000 – though £13,000 of it is suspended for two years and will not be enforced providing Trinity do not act in such a manner again in that time period.

The RFL confirmed: “Wakefield Trinty have been fined £15,000 – with £13,000 suspended until the end of the 2028 season – after being found in breach of Operational Rule C1:3:2 (a), which relates to a club or Licensed Agent or other person acting on a Club’s behalf to approach a Contracted Player directly or indirectly (which shall include statements made to the media) before the 1st December prior to the date upon which the Player’s contract is due to expire without receiving the prior written consent of the Club to whom the Player is contracted.”

Powell sanctioned over Robertson approach

St Helens were hugely critical of the Wakefield approach towards Robertson at the time of it happening, and did complain to the Rugby Football League.

Powell then reiterated that Wakefield had not given up in their pursuit of Robertson, and he too has been sanctioned for his comments.

The RFL continued: “Wakefield Trinity Head Coach Daryl Powell has been fined £3,000 – with £1,000 suspended until the end of the 2028 season – following being found in breach of Operational Rules C2:6 relating to adherence to the Respect Policy and Rule D1:1(b) covering conduct prejudicial to the interests of the game.”

Wakefield subsequently abandoned their push to sign Robertson after agreeing a deal to sign Hull FC centre Davy Litten on a long-term deal from the start of next season.