Four Super League stars banned as major Ligi Sao call made

Four Super League players have been banned following Round 25 of the Super League season – but Ligi Sao is not one of them, after the Hull FC prop escaped a charge of any kind.

It was widely assumed that Sao would at least get one charge following two high-profile disciplinary incidents during Hull’s defeat to Warrington Wolves on Saturday. The Black and Whites’ interim coach, Andy Last, even admitted publicly that he was fearful of a possible charge for the veteran forward.

Sao was sin-binned for a high tackle on Matty Ashton before being put on report for a potential hip drop tackle on the Wire’s Joe Philbin after returning to the field later in the game.

However, he is absent from the list of charges.

Sao avoids charge as four men banned

The Hull FC man has seemingly been cleared of any foul play by the Match Review Panel, with the forward ultimately not charged for either of the offences.

That would surely represent a major surprise given how he was sin-binned for one of them and placed on report for another. But he is clear to feature for Hull in their remaining two games of 2026.

However, his team-mate Joe Batchelor is not. Batchelor was sin-binned inside the opening minute on Saturday for a high shot on Luke Thomas – and that has received a heavy sanction.

The MRP have charged Batchelor with Grade D Head Contact, triggering a two-match suspension and a fine for the forward. It means his season is now over, with Batchelor set to sit out Hull’s final two games unless they appeal the ban.

Batchelor is one of four players to have been handed a ban – with St Helens set to lose Daniel Suluka-Fifita for their crucial clash with Leigh Leopards this weekend.

He has been charged with striking in the defeat to Leeds Rhinos, triggering a one-match suspension after a Grade C sanction. It is Suluka-Fifita’s fourth charges in just 12 games thus far.

Castleford and Warrington men charged

Castleford, meanwhile, will be unable to call on the services of youngster Daniel Sarbah after he was banned following a charge of Grade B Head Contact in the defeat to Catalans Dragons on Friday night.

And Warrington Wolves will be without hooker Sam Powell for their huge clash against Wakefield Trinity on Saturday. Powell has been charged with Grade C Dangerous Contact, triggering a one-match ban.

Elsewhere, Leeds forward Presley Cassell has been charged for his late hit on St Helens’ Jonny Lomax, but he has avoided a suspension.

Super League charges following Round 25