Warrington are in the market for a back-rower, and will be on the lookout for a prop too following the Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury suffered by Luke Thomas, Wolves head coach Sam Burgess has confirmed.

Wire’s recruitment for next season so far has seen three new signings announced.

Leeds Rhinos half-back Brodie Croft was the first of those, with young Australian props Toby Crosby and Mitchell Prest following, both of whom await their first-grade debuts.

But Burgess is set to lose a number of forwards, with Joe Philbin and James Bentley already confirmed to be joining London Broncos and Bradford Bulls respectively.

23-year-old prop Thomas has just been confirmed to have ruptured his ACL, too, leaving another gap to fill for the majority of the 2027 campaign.

Warrington coach reveals key recruitment target for 2027 amid injury blow

Notably, the outgoings from the Wire pack may not end there: with Max Wood also potentially in line to join fellow Super League outfit Hull FC on a season-long loan.

Speaking ahead of his side’s trip to Wakefield Trinity this weekend, head coach Burgess explained: “One spot (we’d like to fill).

“Other than that, we’re nearly done.

“There’s obviously a lot happening in the background, but we’re almost there.

“I’d say we’re light in one area, a back-rower. We’ve got some great back-rowers at the club, but I just think over the course of a season we might be short one.

“With Thommo (injured) now, we might be light a middle as well.”

Ahead of the 2024 campaign, homegrown forward Thomas ruptured his ACL in a pre-season friendly against Leigh Leopards.

He has suffered the same fate again, but this time in his other knee, and will miss what remains of this season as well as most of next.

Burgess admitted: “It does affect squad depth because Thommo is obviously a very reliable part of the group.

“It’ll play a part in recruitment.”