Wigan Warriors perfect, Warrington Wolves flying, Hull FC dismal in last Super League form table of year

The ‘regular’ Super League season is now over, which means it’s time for the last ‘form table’ of the year. Some teams ended the campaign in fine fettle, while others limped over the finish line after woeful runs.

Each club’s ‘form’ is judged off their last five games, meaning the barometer of success for this table is how they performed from rounds 23 to 27, inclusive.

League Leaders’ Shield winners Wigan Warriors sit top of the form table as the only club in Super League to have won all of their last five games.

Warrington Wolves, Hull KR and Leigh Leopards ended the ‘regular’ campaign second, third and fourth in the form table respectively. They each won four of their last five matches, including victories in Round 27.

Elsewhere, Salford Red Devils and Leeds Rhinos have both picked up three wins from their last five games, and occupy the last two ‘play-off spots’ in this form table.

Catalans, St Helens and Huddersfield only took four competition points from a possible 10 in the last five rounds of the ‘regular’ season, and that’s despite the Dragons and Giants both winning their Round 27 games.

The only side in Super League to win exactly one of their final five matches was Castleford Tigers, who actually won just two of their last 10 longer-term.

London Broncos and Hull FC both ended the year pointless in their last five outings having won just three games apiece all year.

The Broncos ended the season bottom of the actual Super League table, but it’s Hull who end the campaign bottom of this form table after some absolute thumpings over the last five rounds.

Quite ridiculously, the Airlie Birds have shipped 211 points combined across their last five defeats at an average of over 42 per game. They’ve scored just 38 in the process, yielding a pitiful points difference of -173.

Here is the last Super League form table of the year, in full, from top to bottom…

1. Wigan Warriors – 10 points (PD: +132)

Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet applauds the club’s supporters at The Brick Community Stadium following a game in 2024

Round 23: Wigan 22-4 Hull FC (W)

Round 24: Catalans 18-26 Wigan (W)

Round 25: Wigan 24-20 Hull KR (W)

Round 26: Wigan 38-0 Leeds (W)

Round 27: Wigan 64-0 Salford (W)

2. Warrington Wolves – 8 points (PD: +152)

Round 23: Castleford 6-28 Warrington (W)

Round 24: Leigh 16-12 Warrington (L)

Round 25: Warrington 16-2 St Helens (W)

Round 26: Huddersfield 0-66 Warrington (W)

Round 27: Warrington 54-0 London (W)

3. Hull KR – 8 points (PD: +86)

Hull KR head coach Willie Peters

Round 23: St Helens 6-42 Hull KR (W)

Round 24: Hull KR 32-12 Salford (W)

Round 25: Wigan 24-20 Hull KR (L)

Round 26: Leigh 0-24 Hull KR (W)

Round 27: Hull KR 26-16 Leeds (W)

4. Leigh Leopards – 8 points (PD: +28)

Round 23: London 12-32 Leigh (W)

Round 24: Leigh 16-12 Warrington (W)

Round 25: Castleford 12-34 Leigh (W)

Round 26: Leigh 0-24 Hull KR (L)

Round 27: Leigh 18-12 St Helens (W)

5. Salford Red Devils – 6 points (PD: +35)

Salford Red Devils head coach Paul Rowley

Round 23: Salford 60-10 Huddersfield (W)

Round 24: Hull KR 32-12 Salford (L)

Round 25: Salford 27-12 Catalans (W)

Round 26: Hull FC 4-58 Salford (W)

Round 27: Wigan 64-0 Salford (L)

6. Leeds Rhinos – 6 points (PD: +27)

Round 23: Leeds 18-6 Catalans (W)

Round 24: London 20-21 Leeds (W)

Round 25: Leeds 68-6 Hull FC (W)

Round 26: Wigan 38-0 Leeds (L)

Round 27: Hull KR 26-16 Leeds (L)

7. Catalans Dragons – 4 points (PD: -11)

Catalans Dragons head coach Steve McNamara

Round 23: Leeds 18-6 Catalans (L)

Round 24: Catalans 18-26 Wigan (L)

Round 25: Salford 27-12 Catalans (L)

Round 26: Catalans 12-8 London (W)

Round 27: Hull FC 4-24 Catalans (W)

8. St Helens – 4 points (PD: -12)

Round 23: St Helens 6-42 Hull KR (L)

Round 24: Huddersfield 10-18 St Helens (W)

Round 25: Warrington 16-2 St Helens (L)

Round 26: St Helens 40-4 Castleford (W)

Round 27: Leigh 18-12 St Helens (L)

9. Huddersfield Giants – 4 points (PD: -94)

Huddersfield Giants head coach Luke Robinson

Round 23: Salford 60-10 Huddersfield (L)

Round 24: Huddersfield 10-18 St Helens (L)

Round 25: Huddersfield 22-16 London (W)

Round 26: Huddersfield 0-66 Warrington (L)

Round 27: Huddersfield 34-10 Castleford (W)

10. Castleford Tigers – 2 points (PD: -85)

Round 23: Castleford 6-28 Warrington (L)

Round 24: Hull FC 20-39 Castleford (W)

Round 25: Castleford 12-34 Leigh (L)

Round 26: St Helens 40-4 Castleford (L)

Round 27: Huddersfield 34-10 Castleford (L)

11. London Broncos – 0 points (PD: -85)

London Broncos boss Mike Eccles

Round 23: London 12-32 Leigh (L)

Round 24: London 20-21 Leeds (L)

Round 25: Huddersfield 22-16 London (L)

Round 26: Catalans 12-8 London (L)

Round 27: Warrington 54-0 London (L)

12. Hull FC – 0 points (PD: -173)

Round 23: Wigan 22-4 Hull FC (L)

Round 24: Hull FC 20-39 Castleford (L)

Round 25: Leeds 68-6 Hull FC (L)

Round 26: Hull FC 4-58 Salford (L)

Round 27: Hull FC 4-24 Catalans (L)

