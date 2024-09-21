St Helens head coach Paul Wellens admits this season has been a ‘really challenging’ one, with both he and his side having to contend with a wealth of criticism throughout the campaign.

Wellens, who guided Saints to the Super League play-off semi-finals in his first year at the helm last term, has again achieved a top six finish.

But their 6th-place finish in 2024, which will only be officially confirmed on Saturday afternoon once Catalans Dragons have played out their final game of the season at Hull FC, is the club’s lowest since 1994.

All sorts of unwanted club records have been set by Wellens’ side this year, including the longest losing run plenty of Saints supporters have ever seen after a sustained period of glory.

LRL RECOMMENDS: Paul Wellens delivers Moses Mbye injury update after late withdrawal from Leigh Leopards defeat

Paul Wellens opens up on weight of criticism as he details ‘really challenging’ St Helens season

Back in July, a 46-4 defeat at Leigh Leopards entered joint-5th in the list of the Saints’ heaviest-ever Super League defeats.

They returned to the Leopards’ Den on Friday night in the last ‘regular’ round game, and were beaten again, 18-12 the scoreline this time around.

As a result, Wellens’ side missed out on the chance of a home play-off tie next weekend, and instead will travel to Warrington Wolves, who finished 3rd.

After Friday night’s defeat at Leigh, Wellens detailed: “My journey is the same as the team’s. It’s been really challenging, you can’t get away from that.

“One thing that this group’s had, or a lot of the group has had, over the last five or six years is that we’ve been winning games and we’ve been near – or in – the top two.

“It’s been a different challenge this year, but I love the way that in trying circumstances, when there’s been a lot of external noise and a lot of criticism, which I know goes hand in hand with being at a club like this, we’ve stuck together through those times.

“I think you see tonight behind the sticks just how much the fans appreciate the amount of effort that the team are putting in.

“I’m sure they’ll already be booking their tickets for next week. They’ll pack out that way end at Warrington, get behind the team again, and it’s no less than what this playing group deserves on the back of what they’ve been through this year.

“Our support has been outstanding. They’ve really stuck with us through thick and thin.”

LRL RECOMMENDS: The unwanted 30-year record St Helens have set in miserable Super League season