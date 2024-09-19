Leeds Rhinos coach delivers 2025 recruitment update with possible criterion revealed

Leeds Rhinos head coach Brad Arthur insists there’s been ‘no massive movement’ in their recruitment push for 2025, but has revealed a potential key criterion in their search.

The Rhinos have confirmed just one new signing for next season so far, and that recruit comes in the shape of winger Ryan Hall.

Veteran Hall’s return to Headingley, on a one-year deal for 2025 as he rounds off his career back with his boyhood club, was confirmed back in April.

Accordingly, no new additions have been announced since Arthur’s arrival at the club in July, though Leeds did confirm the exits of six players earlier this month.

Leeds Rhinos coach delivers 2025 recruitment update

Arthur’s side travel to Hull KR on Friday night in their final game of the regular 2024 Super League season, hoping that they can pull off a shock win and see some results go in their favour elsewhere to make the top six.

Delivering a recruitment update in his pre-match press conference ahead of that game, the Australian said: “There’s been no massive movement.

“I’ve left that with Bleasey (Ian Blease, Sporting Director), and he’s still certainly got plenty of options.

“We’re just making sure that we know exactly what direction we want to go in with regards to how much space we might have in the cap.

“We’re not going to rush into anything, but we’re certainly looking to strengthen the roster.

“I don’t know about it (the squad in 2025) being very different (to this year), but it’ll be different.”

Possible criterion revealed in Rhinos’ 2025 player search

Former Parramatta Eels chief Arthur has made no secret of his wish to bring bodies in to fill voids in both the middle of the field and the front-row.

He has also previously hinted at seeking outside-backs, with David Fusitu’a’s contract not renewed.

But now, it would appear that a goal-kicking back may well be on his target list, owing to the departure of Rhyse Martin.

Arthur said: “I’m not concerned about anything, but we wouldn’t mind strengthening in those areas, and also in the outside-backs. It’s just about having more depth.

“We’ve got a few guys who are happy to try their hand at that (goal-kicking) in the pre-season and get some practice in, but also if we look to strengthen in the backs, someone who can goal-kick would certainly help.”

