Super League-linked NRL man makes decision on future as destination confirmed

Former Penrith Panthers man Soni Luke will continue to ply his trade in the NRL in 2026, penning a deal with the North Queensland Cowboys.

His cross-NRL switch comes amid reports from All Out Rugby League that Catalans Dragons were interested in the 29-year-old; however, that move never materialised.

The Penrith-native began his career with his hometown club in 2017, featuring for the club’s reserve side in the NSW Cup. He later made his first-grade debut for the Panthers in 2022, and went onto make a total of four appearances that season.

He then enjoyed a stellar breakthrough season in 2023, making 20 appearances in the NRL as the Panthers went onto claim a third-successive Premiership title. However, he would make jus two more senior appearances for the club across the next two seasons, returning back to the club’s NSW Cup side.

Around that, he has also won 10 Test caps for Tonga between 2022 and 2025, including at the World Cup and last season’s Pacific Championships.

His move to the Cowboys also comes amid the exit of Karl Lawton, who has now joined reigning Super League champions Hull KR ahead of the 2026 season.

Commenting on the move, Cowboys General Manager of Football Micheal Luck said: “With the departure of Karl Lawton, we had an open spot in our roster for an experienced dummy-half to complement Reed Mahoney and Xavier Kerrisk.

“Soni has been a part of the Panthers system during their four consecutive grand final wins, so he knows what it takes to win and remain successful in the NRL.

“His craft from dummy-half is excellent, and we believe he will be a strong addition to our squad.”

He now becomes the latest new recruit to join the Cowboys ahead of the new season, following the likes of Matt Lodge and James Walsh through the door.

