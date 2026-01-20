Warrington boss Sam Burgess says the time was right for Matt Dufty to move on, with his departure having also freed up some space in the Wolves’ salary cap which they don’t plan on utilising just yet.

Dufty arrived at Warrington midway through the 2022 campaign and went on to feature 88 times across all competitions, scoring 47 tries in the process.

The Australian full-back was dropped out of Burgess’ squad towards the end of last season in Super League as a result of internal disciplinary issues.

Going on to be stripped of the #1 shirt as Wire announced their squad numbers for the upcoming campaign, reports of the club wanting shut of him emerged – with a number of clubs believed to be interested in taking him.

But Dufty eventually decided to return Down Under, leaving Warrington by mutual consent earlier this month.

Want more Love Rugby League? Add us as a preferred source on Google and ensure you never miss our exclusives and breaking news!

Sam Burgess lifts lid on Matt Dufty exit as Warrington salary cap situation clarified

Having previously donned a shirt at first-grade level for St George Illawarra Dragons and Canterbury Bulldogs, the 30-year-old has landed himself a deal with an NRL club for 2026: joining South Sydney Rabbitohs’ New South Wales Cup side.

Speaking at Wire’s pre-season media day, Burgess addressed Dufty’s departure, saying: “Obviously I’m good friends with Duff, but sometimes you’ve got to make decisions that are best for the group.

“At times, it wasn’t working last year. We were very open and honest about that, and we’re grateful that he’s picked up another opportunity over there.

“I’m hoping he has a great time, and gets back to playing rugby league that we know he can play. He’s a very exciting player.”

Dufty had been contracted to the Wolves until the end of 2026, and his departure has freed up some space in the salary cap.

For now at least though, Burgess will stick rather than twist, as he explained: “We’ve a tiny bit of space, but I’m happy with what we have.

“As the weeks have gone by, we’ve gelled together nicely. Bringing people into that, you’ve got to be mindful.

“It was too many last year, too much change. We’ll try to stay as we are, unless something drastic happens.”