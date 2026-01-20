Sam Burgess plays down England links as passionate World Cup vow made

Sam Burgess insists he ‘hasn’t really thought about’ the vacant England job, playing down links to the role as he reaffirmed his commitment to Warrington Wolves.

Shaun Wane’s time in charge of the national side came to an end earlier this month as he stepped aside following close to five years at the helm.

Since then, a wealth of potential replacements have been touted, and Warrington head coach Burgess is among them, priced as the second-favourite by the bookmakers at 4/1.

Former England chief Wayne Bennett only enhanced those links between Burgess and the vacancy as he detailed that the Wire boss and James Graham would be his pick for the role, describing them as a ‘dream team’ in a press conference Down Under.

‘ I love England… To be around the Ashes, it was brilliant in so many ways, but I’ve not thought about the job’

Currently in the midst of a pre-season with Wire, who finished eighth in Super League last term, Burgess has not spoken to the media since Wane’s departure from England.

But during the Wolves‘ media day on Tuesday, he was asked about it and said: “I’ve not really thought about it, I’ve got my mind focused pretty hard on what we’re doing here.

“It’s not even crossed my mind, really, we’ve got a fair bit to sort here.

“I just keep my head down, I’m working hard here and I don’t think anyone knows what’s happening (with England).

“Wayne has to face two or three press conferences a week, they ask him whatever, he gives an answer and then it’ll be a headline for a couple of days.

“I don’t really read too much into it.”

25-time England international Burgess formed part of the BBC’s broadcast team for last autumn’s Ashes Series, which was lost 3-0 on home soil against Australia.

He added: “I love England, I was at all of their (Ashes) games with the BBC on purpose because I wanted to be around it, it wasn’t because I fancy myself as a commentator!

“To be around the Ashes, it was brilliant in so many ways, but I’ve not thought about the job.

“I thought the events were great, the first game was disappointing and I think everybody would probably agree with that. I thought we saw more of what England are capable of over the last two (Tests).”

‘Let’s just hope it’s all geared towards helping England have a chance of winning a World Cup’

The RFL have publicly shared that they want their new head coach to be a part-time appointment, and not someone who takes on the role full-time as Wane did.

Whoever gets the job will not get any time with the squad they choose prior to the World Cup, which takes place this autumn across Australia and Papua New Guinea.

But Burgess remains convinced England still have a chance at glory, concluding: “I’m sure they’ve got their reasons (for wanting a part-time coach), and why they’re going to do certain things a certain way.

“Let’s just hope it’s all geared towards helping England have a chance of winning a World Cup.

“You always have a chance, I don’t understand anyone who says that we don’t. 2022 was a semi-final defeat to Samoa, and that was probably a missed opportunity. The one before that, we lost 6-0 in a final to the Aussies.

“It’s different personnel, but you’d probably say there’s a bit more strike knocking about at the moment, some exciting outside-backs and some very experienced halves.

“There’s always a chance, it’s just about getting things right, but we’e talking way too much about it and I don’t want to get dragged into it because it’s not my job, I’m focused on things here.”