Hull KR head coach Willie Peters is the early frontrunner to take charge of England ahead of the 2026 Rugby League World Cup, according to the bookmakers.

It was confirmed on Wednesday afternoon that Shaun Wane’s time at the helm of the national side had come to an end, just shy of five years on from his appointment.

Wane guided England to the World Cup semi-finals in 2022 as well as series victories over both Samoa and Tonga prior to last autumn’s 3-0 Ashes Series whitewash defeat against Australia.

The 61-year-old received plenty of criticism during and after that series, and has stepped aside, allowing someone else the opportunity to lead England into the World Cup at the end of the upcoming campaign.

And the bookmakers have wasted no time in producing their early odds for who his replacement will be.

Odds for Shaun Wane’s England replacement revealed including clear frontrunner

The RFL have made it clear that they wish to make the role a part-time one, and that has led to plenty of speculation already that it may go to a head coach who is already in a job.

That theory is supported by the early bookmakers’ odds, with the four favourites for the England job all currently in charge of Super League clubs.

Hull KR boss Willie Peters helped Australia to victory in the Ashes as part of their backroom team, bringing the curtain down on a highly successful year having already guided the Robins to a historic treble.

He is the favourite for the England job as things stand, according to Mybettingsites.co.uk, priced at 2/1.

Warrington Wolves head coach Sam Burgess is next on the list at 4/1, with St Helens boss Paul Rowley in at 6/1 and Wigan Warriors chief Matt Peet priced at 8/1.

Among the more outside shots on the list, again according to the odds provided, are Wakefield Trinity head coach Daryl Powell (25/1) and former England boss Wayne Bennett (30/1).

Odds for next England head coach

Willie Peters – 2/1

Sam Burgess – 4/1

Paul Rowley – 6/1

Matt Peet – 8/1

Michael Maguire – 14/1

James Graham – 16/1

Steve McNamara – 20/1

Paul Wellens – 25/1

Daryl Powell – 25/1

Wayne Bennett – 30/1

Brian McDermott – 30/1