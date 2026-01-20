Warrington Wolves have made a new addition to their backroom staff ahead of the 2026 Super League season.

Love Rugby League has learned that the club has brought Andy Gilvary into the club ahead of the new season, taking on a role similar to the one that had previously been occupied by Kylie Leuluai before he left the club last year.

Leuluai had been head of rugby operations during his time at the club before his exit, with Gilvary now set to take on those responsibilities.

Gilvary has a long-held association with both the sport and Warrington specifically. He was a regional development officer for the Rugby Football League for several years but he also has an association with the club, coaching the club’s women’s team.

He has also coached at international level with Ghana, playing a role in their development as a nation in recent years.

It’s the latest in plenty of changes behind the scenes at Warrington in recent months. Martin Gleeson left the club after years being part of the coaching staff, while Leuluai was another departure.

Steve McNamara has come in to support head coach Sam Burgess, with the former Catalans and England head coach said to have made a positive impact on the club since his arrival.

The Wire are seeking a much better season in 2026. Having finished third in 2024, last year was a poor one, as they missed out on the play-offs and ended the season ninth. They did make the Challenge Cup Final for a second consecutive season, eventually losing out to Hull KR at Wembley.

The club publicly backed Burgess following a disappointing season, with the England legend to lead the Wolves into his third season this year. Warrington start their Super League campaign on February 13th against St Helens.