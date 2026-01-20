Perth Bears are monitoring Owen Trout’s situation as they weigh up a possible move to sign the England international in 2027, with his new deal at Leigh Leopards still not finalised.

Love Rugby League revealed last week that Trout was heading towards signing a new long-term, multi-year contract with the club which included break clauses should the forward receive an offer from the NRL.

But sources in Australia have now indicated to Love Rugby League that the deal remains unsigned as of the time of writing and there remains serious NRL interest for as early as next season in Trout.

That includes the competition’s newest team, Perth. They have already signed two English Super League stars for their inaugural squad, with Leeds Rhinos duo Harry Newman and James McDonnell agreeing to make the move Down Under next season to play for Mal Meninga’s side.

And the Bears are also interested in Trout for a deal as early as next season should he ultimately decide to test himself Down Under instead of re-signing. Leigh remain confident the forward will sign but there are clubs in the NRL – not just Perth – waiting to strike should he head onto the open market instead.

Trout has a desire to play in the NRL at some stage having developed into one of the standout forwards in Super League during his time with the Leopards.

He is heading into his third season with the club, having joined Leigh at the start of the 2024 season after four years with Huddersfield Giants.

Capable of playing in the front or back row, Trout was integral for Leigh in 2025 as they recorded their highest-ever finish in Super League after ending the season in third place. They also reached the semi-finals of the Super League play-offs for the first time.

That form led to Trout being called into Shaun Wane’s England squad for the Ashes, and he made his Test debut from the bench in the opening game of the series against Australia at Wembley Stadium.