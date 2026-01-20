Ranking the 7 best wingers in Super League ahead of 2026: Hull KR star tops billing

Super League is proving a hotbed for exciting wingers, with some of the very best in the game set to light up the competition in 2026.

But, with the new season fast approaching, who are the best in the league?

There’s been rigorous debate at Love Rugby League towers over this one, as you would expect, but without further ado, here is our take on exactly that.

7. Keanan Brand

This time last year, Keanan Brand wouldn’t have even been in the discussion, but after a stellar 2025 season, he slots in at seven.

The Ireland international quickly established himself as a mainstay in Leigh’s dazzling backline last year, making 28 appearances in all competitions, and really showed his finishing skills too with 20 tries across the year.

Crucially, too, he just seemed to get better and better as the year went on, in keeping with Leigh’s form towards the back end of the season, and will likely be heavily involved in 2026 as a result.

6. Tom Johnstone

After earning an England recall during the Ashes, Tom Johnstone will again have plenty of eyes on him in 2026 with the World Cup looming.

The Wakefield man is just incredibly solid in all aspects of his game and offers a rather unique strike option within this Trinity attack as well.

Like many on this list, he is also deadly close to the line, scoring 14 tries in his 26 outings last year for the Trin, and will once again be a key weapon for them this season.

5. Matty Ashton

He might still be recovering from an ACL injury picked up early into the 2025 season, which is why he’s so far down this list, but when he’s back up and running expect Matty Ashton to once again be pushing his case for England selection.

Ashton has been a real in Super League for a good few years now, notching a combined 61 tries from 65 appearances across the past three seasons, form which saw him called into Shaun Wane’s Test side too.

Aside from his scoring ability, Ashton is among the best ball-carriers in the league, and his absence was a major part of Warrington’s woes in 2025.

It might take him a little bit of time to get back up to full speed, given the length of his absence, but he is certainly a premier talent.

4. Tom Davies

Potentially an underrated player, but Tom Davies was a core part of Hull KR’s treble-winning squad last year and will likely feature heavily in 2026 too.

One of Davies’ real strengths is his carrying out of the backfield, often dragging his team out of sticky situations as a result.

Around that, he also brings serious finishing ability to the mix, scoring 21 tries in his 32 outings across all competitions last year, and will likely be among the top scorers again this time out.

Could he again push his name up the England conversation?

3. Liam Marshall

The ever-classy Wigan man just seems to be getting better and better with each passing season, and will likely be among the best performers in 2026 as well.

The 29-year-old is a key part of this Warriors squad, both in terms of quality and leadership, and is among the most consistent performers in the league as well.

His role did slightly change in 2025, with Wigan playing a slightly different style, but he still thrived in that with 15 tries to his name in all competitions.

2. Lewis Martin

A big call here, given the talent he sits above, but Lewis Martin enjoyed a remarkable 2025 season and comes into 2026 as one of the very best in his position.

The Hull FC youngster went even further than anyone expected last season, after enjoying a fruitful breakout year in 2024, ending the campaign as Super League’s top try scorer and in the Dream Team, and will once again be a big part of the Airlie Birds squad this season.

What’s even scarier is that he’s still developing as a player, which only bodes well for him ahead of a possible World Cup spot.

1. Joe Burgess

Sitting top of our winger rankings heading into 2026 is Joe Burgess, with the Hull KR man coming into the new season after a remarkable 2025.

The 31-year-old back just seemed to grow and grow as the season went on, crucially stepping up in big games to help power the Robins towards a famous treble, scoring 24 tries in 25 games along the way.

His form was also rewarded with an England recall in the Ashes, so he will be hoping to keep his place ahead of the World Cup.

