Lewis Dodd makes early contract call after Perth Bears’ Catalans Dragons raid

Lewis Dodd has extended his commitment to Catalans Dragons for a further year, which will see him stay in Perpignan until 2027.

The ex-St Helens man put pen to paper on an initial one-year deal with Les Dracs back in October, following his high-profile exit from the South Sydney Rabbitohs, but will now remain for a further season.

His commitment comes amid the backdrop of new recruits Toby Sexton and Izaac Fa’asuamaleaui already confirmed to be heading to pastures new come the end of the season, with the pair heading to NRL expansion side Perth Bears.

It also follows confirmation of a swap deal with Wigan Warriors, seeing Oli Partington head to the Brick Community Stadium on a five-year deal and Kruise Leeming move to Perpignan on a one-year loan.

Lewis Dodd to extend Catalans Dragons spell

Commenting on the news, Dodd said: “I’m really happy to have signed a contract extension with the club. I’m excited to keep building with this group, and really looking forward to the season ahead.”

Catalans head coach, Joel Tomkins, added: “I am delighted to extend Lewis for an extra year. He has settled in really well in France and is already a very well-liked member of the squad. This signing gives us some consistency in an important position for the next couple of seasons.”

Dodd arrives back in Super League after a tough one-year stint in Australia with Souths. A suspension picked up in pre-season saw him fall behind in the half-back depth charts, with Jamie Humphreys taking over as Wayne Bennett’s go-to man. He did eventually break back into the side, making his NRL debut off the bench in round seven, but made just five further appearances across the year before being granted an early release.

He does, however, boast plenty of Super League experience following his time at St Helens. After graduating through the club’s academy, Dodd went onto make 88 senior appearances in the red vee, scoring 30 tries and kicking 13 goals. In that time, he also helped win three Super League Grand Finals, one Challenge Cup and one World Club Challenge, notably kicking the decisive drop-goal in the historic win over Penrith Panthers.

Dodd looks set to make his competitive debut for the Dragons in their Challenge Cup Round Three tie against either Batley Bulldogs or Hunslet ARLFC, before the club begin their Super League campaign against Huddersfield Giants a week later.

