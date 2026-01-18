Oli Partington admits he is thrilled to be given the opportunity to live his childhood dream at Wigan Warriors again after signing a five-year deal to return to the club.

As exclusively revealed by Love Rugby League earlier this week, Partington has returned to Wigan as part of a unique swap deal that has seen Kruise Leeming head in the opposite direction to Catalans Dragons.

Partington will now head back to the club with whom his career began after spells with Salford Red Devils and Catalans in recent years, and he admitted the chance to head back to England with his boyhood team was a moment he couldn’t turn down.

He said: “I am absolutely buzzing to be coming back to Wigan. I’m really looking forward to earning the respect of the group and the fans. To play for Wigan Warriors was always my childhood dream and I’ve lived that dream once – I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to live that dream again.

“I would like to thank everyone at Catalans for the last year, I enjoyed my time there and I will miss the people and the place.”

Warriors head coach Matt Peet added: “We are all excited to welcome Oliver back to the club. We always hoped we would get the chance to get him back one day and the timing feels perfect. He is a player who always wore the Wigan shirt with pride, and he has been away and developed himself on and off the field as he enters the prime of his career.”

As for Leeming, his time at Wigan is over for now – but the door is not seemingly closed on a return after he only left the Warriors on a one-year loan deal.

With Leeming’s contract at Wigan running until 2027, it means there is a strong chance he could return to the Warriors next year after his solitary season in the south of France with Catalans.

But Leeming admitted: “It’s a huge honour to join the Dragons. I can’t wait to get to Perpignan and get started. I know how rich the club’s history is and how everyone at the Dragons is striving for success.

“I’m convinced we have the staff and the squad to achieve something truly special. I’ll do everything I can to contribute and I’m very excited to soon be wearing the red and gold jersey at Brutus and giving it my all.”